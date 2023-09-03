India will have no place for corruption, casteism & communalism, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided insights into India’s role in the global order and the upcoming G20 meeting in an exclusive interview with news agency PTI on Sunday.

During the interview, he addressed concerns about the G20 meetings being held in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh and emphasized India’s commitment to hosting meetings across the country.

Dispelling Rumors on G20 Locations

PM Modi dismissed rumours of objections from Pakistan and China regarding G20 meetings being held in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, stating that it is natural to host such meetings in various parts of the country.

“It’s natural to hold meets in every part of the country,” he said.

India’s G20 Presidency and Global Vision

Discussing the significance of India’s G20 presidency, Modi emphasized that India’s words and vision in the G20 are perceived as a roadmap for the future, not mere ideas. He stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are essential for resolving conflicts in different regions and highlighted the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ as a comprehensive philosophy derived from cultural ethos.

“Theme of India’s G20 Presidency ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ not just slogan but comprehensive philosophy derived from our cultural ethos,” he said

Africa’s Importance in G20

The Prime Minister declared Africa as a top priority for India within the G20, emphasizing that no future global plan can succeed without the voices of all nations being heard. He discussed how India’s G20 Presidency instilled confidence in countries of the so-called third world.

“Africa is a top priority for us in G20; no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard,” said PM Modi.

Inflation and India’s Role

Modi identified inflation as a key global issue and noted that India’s G20 Presidency led to the recognition that anti-inflation policies in one country do not harm others. He asserted that Indians have a significant opportunity to lay the foundation for lasting growth.

“Indians today have a great chance to lay the foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next thousand years,” he added.

India’s Development and Aspirations

The Prime Minister praised India’s recent development, emphasizing the country’s transformation from being viewed as a nation of hungry stomachs to a nation of aspirational minds and skilled hands. He expressed the vision of India as a developed nation by 2047, focusing on inclusivity, and innovation, and addressing issues like corruption, casteism, and communalism.

“Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life,” he said.

Reforming the United Nations

Modi called for reforming the United Nations to reflect the changing realities of the world, highlighting the importance of institutions adapting to the times to maintain relevance.

“Today’s world is a multipolar world where institutions are extremely important for a rules-based order that is fair and sensitive to all concerns. However, institutions can retain relevance only when they change with the times,” the prime minister said.

Global Alliance on Biofuels

India’s proposal for a global alliance on biofuels among G20 members was discussed. Modi stated that such alliances would accelerate sustainable biofuels deployment and play a crucial role in advancing energy transitions.

“Such (biofuel) alliances are aimed at creating options for developing countries to advance their energy transitions,” he said.

“Biofuels are also important from the perspective of a circular economy. Markets, trade, technology, and policy – all aspects of international cooperation are crucial in creating such opportunities,” he said.

Hosting G20 Events Across India

The Prime Minister talked about his government’s decision to host G20 events across the country, stating it as an investment in capacity-building. He highlighted the positive impact of such events on local economies and people’s self-confidence.

India’s Support for African Union in G20

Modi voiced India’s support for including the African Union as a full member of the G20, emphasizing the importance of representation and recognition for all voices in global affairs. He discussed India’s efforts towards greater inclusion of the Global South, particularly Africa, in global decision-making.

Prime Minister Modi’s interview provided valuable insights into India’s vision for the G20, its global aspirations, and its commitment to fostering inclusivity and sustainable development on the world stage.