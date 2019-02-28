India will continue talks on Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan called them off amidst tension between two nations, says report

New Delhi: India has not ended talks on the Kartarpur Corridor and it will continue doing it; it has been ended by the Pakistani side, sources said. India is ready for talks on Kartarpur and has not called it off, said sources adding that Pakistan has now called it off.

The Indian government, on the eve of Guru Purab on 22 November, 2018, approved the construction of Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the India-Pakistan International Border. The Pakistan government had also confirmed the corridor's opening.

The Kartarpur route, along the India-Pakistan border, is 3 km away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once functional, the corridor would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak passed away in 1539.

On 27 February, Pakistan violated the Indian airspace. This happened a day after India launched an anti-terror strike against a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. India’s airstrike came in the aftermath of the 14 February terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which around 40 CRPF jawan were killed.

