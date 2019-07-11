India wants normal relations with its neighbour, but Pakistan fails to create ‘terror and hostility' free atmosphere, says MEA

New Delhi: India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the government asserted that due to its persistent efforts the international community has shown understanding of India's position.

"Government has conveyed to Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility, and violence. The onus is on Pakistan for creating such an environment," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

He said the government has consistently raised the issue of cross border terrorism and placed a high emphasis on international cooperation in combating the menace of terrorism including in bilateral, regional and international fora.

"As a result of persistent efforts, the international community has shown understanding of India's position. There is enhanced concern in the international community at terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the continuing activities of internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals including Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen," he said.

The Minister said this was manifested in the international support after the cross border terrorist attack in Pulwama in February 2019. "Major partner countries have also called on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to terrorist groups operating from territories under its control and take meaningful action against these groups," he added.

"In the aftermath of the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama, UN Security Council condemned in the strongest term, the heinous and cowardly act," he said. Muraleedharan said India's call to condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, delinking terror from religion and need for all forces believing in humanity to unite in the fight against terrorism has found greater acceptance among the international community.

"It reflected in a number of outcome documents issued after bilateral Summit meetings with various countries and at regional and multilateral fora such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization, G20, BRICS and among others," he said.

The Minister said many terrorist entities and individuals including Masood Azhar who find shelter in Pakistan and are also engaged in terrorism against India have been proscribed by the United Nations (UN), the European Union and other countries.

He said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its Plenary in June 2018, notified Pakistan in the 'Grey List' due to continuing terror financing related concerns, including with respect to the UN proscribed terrorist entities like LeT, JuD and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation.

"These vindicate India's consistent stand that internationally designated terrorist groups and individuals continue to operate from and raise financial resources with impunity in Pakistan and use territories under its control for carrying out cross-border terrorism in India and elsewhere in South Asia," he added.

