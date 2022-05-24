India, US partnership is partnership of trust: PM Modi during bilateral talks with Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that India and the US share common views on the Indo-Pacific region. During the bilateral meet, Biden said that there is a lot that both the countries can and will do together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in Tokyo, Japan where the two leaders are visiting for the second in-person Quad summit. During the meet, PM Modi said that partnership between India and the US in the true sense is a "partnership of trust".

The Prime Minister emphasised that both the countries share common views on the Indo-pacific region. "Our common interests have indeed strengthened the mutual trust between the two countries. We are expanding our financial and trade ties but still they are well below the potential," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India and the US are increasing bilateral cooperation in technology and other fields.

"I'm confident that with the conclusion of the US Investment Incentive Agreement, we will see concrete progress in investment between our two countries. We are also increasing bilateral cooperation in terms of technology and other areas," the PM said.

PM Modi also said that India and the US share similar views on Indo-Pacific, at the bilateral level as well as with like-minded countries to work to protect our common concerns. "Our discussions today will give speed to this positive momentum," he added.

Talking to Biden on the sideline of Quad summit in Japan, PM Modi said: "There is so much that we can and will do together."

During the bilateral meeting, the US President told PM Modi that he is committed to make US-India partnership "among the closest we have on earth".

"Mr Prime Minister, there is so much that our countries can and will do together. I'm committed to making the US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth," Biden said.

After the meeting, Biden said that he and PM Modi discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine "and the effect it has on the entire global world order."

Biden added that the U.S. and India will continue to consult "on how to mitigate these negative effects."

"I'm pleased that we've reached agreement for US Development Finance Corporation to continue this imp work in India, supporting vaccine production, clean energy initiatives. I'm glad we're renewing the Indo-US Vaccine Action Program," the US President said.

PM Modi and Joe Biden on Tuesday attended the Quad Leaders' summit along with Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.

