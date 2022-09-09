The queen was under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health

New Delhi: The government has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on 11 September throughout India in the wake of the demise of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, said the Ministry of Home Affairs today.

PM Modi earlier offered his condolence to the Queen’s family. PM said,” Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and the people of UK in this sad hour.”

PM Modi also remembered his meetings with the Queen during his 2015 and 2018 visits to the UK.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on 8 September. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The queen was under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to be at her side.

The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain's prime minister.

