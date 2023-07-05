India to have own semiconductor chips by 2024

India is adding another feather to its cap of becoming self-reliant. In next 18 months, i.e. by the end of 2024, the country will begin manufacturing microchips. The nation’s first semiconductor chip manufacturing unit will come up as early as next month.

Who will produce microchips in India?

US Semiconductor company Micron Technology Inc is in the process of setting up a chip assembly facility whose construction will begin in August this year.

This is part of India and US’ expanding partnership cemented during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last month.

During PM Modi’s US visit, Micron Technology had announced its plans to establish a semiconductor testing and assembly facility worth $2.75 billion in India.

For the unversed, Indian government has ambitious $10-billion India Semicon incentive plan, which recently received nod from the Union Cabinet.

The Indian government will provide Micron Technology 50 per cent fiscal support for the overall project cost, while 20 per cent incentives representing of the total project cost from the Gujarat government under the deal.

Where will India’s first semiconductor chip manufacturing plant be set up?

Micron Technology is setting up a chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat and would start construction in August, a report by Financial Times quoted Electronics & Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw as saying.

“Eighteen months is when we have targeted for [the first] production to come out of this factory — that is, December of 2024,” Vaishnaw said.

“This is the fastest for any country to set up a new industry. I’m not just saying a new company — this is a new industry for the country,” the minister said.

The Gujarat government and Micron Technology had signed a deal worth $2.75 billion on June 28 in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Micron’s plant has been approved under PM Modi-led Central government’s ‘Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme’.

More jobs in India

Last month, Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the project is expected to create a minimum of 20,000 jobs.

Over the past 18 months, efforts have been made to build a semiconductor ecosystem, covering areas such as design, talent, packaging, and research, with future plans for fabrication facilities (fabs), he said.

India, so far, has been dependent on the import of semiconductor chips and the demand for them is expected to surge as the manufacturing sector in the country grows, a government release said.

