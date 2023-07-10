India to announce major defence deal during PM Modi's visit to France

The Indian armed forces are gearing up for yet another major defence deal with the government planning to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene class conventional submarines from France.

News agency ANI quoted officials as saying that the proposals have been placed before the Defence Ministry by the armed forces and are likely to be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France later this week.

According to the proposals, the Indian Navy will receive four trainer aircraft and 22 single-seat Rafale Marine aircraft.

Due to shortages brought about by the country’s security concerns, the Indian Navy has been asking for the rapid acquisition of these fighter planes and submarines.

The MiG-29s have been used by the aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant, and both carriers require the use of Rafales for operations.

As part of Project 75, the three Scorpene-class submarines will be purchased by the Indian Navy under the repeat clause, and Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai will build them.

The deals are thought to be worth more than Rs 90,000 crore, but the precise price won’t be known until after the contract talks, which will take place after the deal is made public.

According to insiders, India will probably ask for price discounts in the agreement and would require that the plan include more “Make in India” components.

According to industry sources, India and France are anticipated to form a combined team to negotiate the Rafale M agreement, just as they did for the previous Rafale purchase for 36 fighter aircraft.

The plans have already been reviewed at high-level meetings in the defence ministry and are anticipated to be presented to the defence acquisition council in the coming days. Before the announcement in France, the government is anticipated to grant Acceptance of Necessity to the proposals.

(With agency inputs)