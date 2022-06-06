India successfully tests nuclear-capable Agni-IV ballistic missile
The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, according to the defence ministry
New Delhi: India on Monday successfully carried out a "training launch" of Agni-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, marking a significant boost to the country's military capabilities.
The nuclear capable Agni-IV ballistic missile has a strike range of 4,000 km.
In a brief statement, the defence ministry said the test was carried out at around 7:30 pm.
It said the successful test of Agni-4 reaffirms India's policy of having a "credible minimum deterrence" capability.
"A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 6 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha," the ministry said.
"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it added.
The ministry said the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.
"The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'credible minimum deterrence' capability," it said.
With input from PTI
