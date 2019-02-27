India successfully testfires two surface-to-air missiles capable of engaging multiple targets in Odisha's Chandipur

Balasaore (Odisha): India on Tuesday successfully test-fired two indigenously-developed quick reaction surface-to-air missiles capable of simultaneously engaging multiple targets, officials said.

The missiles, equipped with radars with search on move capability, were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near Balasore on a day when India conducted a major air assault on the biggest training camp of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan.

Describing the launch as "fully successful", a DRDO official said all the mission objectives were met during the trial.

The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights successfully demonstrated the

robust control, aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high maneuvering capabilities thus proving the design configuration.

"Radars, electro optical systems, telemetry, and other stations have tracked the missiles and monitored through the entire flights. All the mission objectives have been met," a defence statement said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO for the achievement.

Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India and the Defence Industry for successful test-firing of two indigenously-developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles(QRSAM). The missile have radars with search on move capability. The project was sanctioned by the govt in July 2014. pic.twitter.com/qZIjirM9FQ — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) February 26, 2019

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the DRDO for the success.

"Congratulate DRDO for successful test flight of quick-reaction surface-to-air missile off the coast of Odisha. It will help in strengthening Indian Army's strike capability and nations military might," he said on Twitter.

The state-of-the-art missile with a strike range of 30 kilometres is capable of engaging multiple targets. The all-weather weapon system is capable of tracking and firing with precision, said a DRDO source.

This was third developmental trial conducted by the DRDO for the Indian Army.

The first trial was conducted on 4 June, 2017 and the last was on 14 July, 2018. Both the tests were conducted successfully from the same base.

