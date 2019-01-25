India, South Africa seal 3-year strategic programme to boost trade, defence cooperation and tourism

New Delhi: India and South Africa on Friday sealed a three-year strategic programme to further boost cooperation in a number of key areas after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his media statement, Modi said both sides discussed all aspects of the bilateral ties with an aim to further expand cooperation in diverse areas.

Ramaphosa said his country was looking at a "result-oriented" partnership with India through the implementation of the three-year strategic exchange programme.

PM @narendramodi : "कल गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति रामाफोसा की उपस्थिति और मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में भागीदारी, हमारे संबंधों को और अधिक मजबूत करने की हमारी साझी प्रतिबद्धता का प्रतीक है।"

Press Statement by PM on the State Visit of South African President

The strategic programme will cover cooperation in a range of areas including defence and security, trade and investment, the blue economy, tourism, IT and agriculture. Ramaphosa, who arrived here on Friday morning, will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on Saturday.

It was the fourth meeting between Modi and Ramaphosa within a year.

