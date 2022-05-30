India sees rise in active COVID-19 cases, 2,706 test positive in last 24 hours; positivity rate up at 0.97%

With 25 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours, India's cumulative casualties due to the virus has climbed to 5,24,611

India sees an increase of 611 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours. The country now has 17,698 active cases of coronavirus. Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infection.

In the last 24 hours, India logged 2,706 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday morning.

The fresh infections reported on Monday were 4.5 per cent lower than 2,828 cases reported on Sunday. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 4,31,55,749 (4 crore 31 lakh 55 thousand 7 hundred and 49).

As per the health ministry, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate reported on Monday was 0.97 per cent, more than 0.60 per cent logged a day ago. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.58 per cent.

The cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 in the country has climbed to 5,24,611 (5 lakh 24 thousand 6 hundred and 11), the data updated by health minister showed.

As many as 2,070 patients got recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,26,13,440 (4 crore 26 lakh 13 thousand 4 hundred and 40). The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,78,267 (2 lakh 78 thousand 2 hundred and 67) samples were tested for COVID-19 in India.

Since the start of the pandemic, 85,00,77,409 (85 crore 77 thousand 4 hundred and 9) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021, since then, more 193.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India.

As per the health ministry latest data, 2,28,823 (2 lakh 28 thousand 8 hundred and 23) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out to beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

