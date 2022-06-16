India records 12,213 COVID cases in 24 hours, crosses 10K mark for first time since late February

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that 11 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, increasing total casualties to 5,24,803

India has seen 38.43 per cent rise in daily COVID-19 cases, with 12,213 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the country logged 8,822 new cases of COVID-19.

Notably, it is the first time since 26 February that the viral infections have crossed the 10,000-mark in a day. The country for the past few days has been seeing surge in daily coronavirus cases.

The health ministry informed that 11 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, increasing total casualties to 5,24,803 (5 lakh 24 thousand 8 hundred and 3).

India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has now jumped to 2.35 per cent from 2 per cent reported on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate is now at 2.38 per cent.

Maharashtra alone recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The state saw a 36 per cent day-on-day rise in new cases, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

Mumbai alone reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago. The new infections reported in the last 24 hours in Mumbai were the highest daily count registered since 23 January.

The metropolis also reported one death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 1,375 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The new infections reported were the highest since 8 May. The positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent.

The country now has 58,215 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 4,578 cases in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.13 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 7,624 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries from the virus to 4,26,74,712 (4 crore 26 lakh 74 thousand 7 hundred and 12).

The country's recovery rate is now at 98.65 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,19,419 (5 lakh 19 thousand 4 hundred and 19) COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 85,63,90,449 (85 crore 63 lakh 90 thousand 4 hundred and 49) samples have been tested for coronavirus in India.

The health ministry data said that 15,21,942 (15 lakh 21 thousand 9 hundred and 42) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021, and since then more than 195.67 crore vaccine doses have been given out to eligible beneficiaries.

