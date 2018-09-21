India rethinks talks between Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mahmood Qureshi; upset over killing of cops, Burhan Wani stamps

India is reportedly rethinking its decision of Union minister Sushma Swaraj meeting her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Upset over the killing of Jammu and Kashmir policemen, sources told News18 that New Delhi has declined Islamabad's request for talks.

Three Jammu and Kashmir policemen, who were abducted in Shopian district on Thursday night, were killed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. Militants had kidnapped the three Special Police Officers (SPOs) and one police personnel after barging into their houses on Thursday.

India is also upset over Pakistan's decision to declare slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani as a "freedom icon", according to News18. Pakistan also commemorated the "victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir" by issuing 20 special postage stamps which carry captions such as: 'Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon'.

The stamps carry photos of Wani and his two associates who were killed in a gunbattle with police in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in July 2016.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that the government is reviewing the meeting with Pakistan.

On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said Swaraj will meet Qureshi on the sidelines of UNGA, but the date will be decided later through consultations. He also said that the meeting did not imply a resumption of talks between India and Pakistan, while adding, "This meeting is taking place on the request of the Pakistani side. We have not finalised the agenda of this meeting."