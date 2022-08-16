India reports 8,813 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate declines to 4.15%

India now has 1,11,252 active cases of COVID-19. There has been decline of 6,256 in active cases in span of 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 8,813 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning.

There has been sharp day-on-day decline in fresh cases of coronavirus today. The health ministry on Monday informed that the country logged 14,917 new cases in a single day.

The country's COVID-19 case tally has now increased to 4,42,77,194 (4 crore 42 lakh 77 thousand 1 hundred and 94).

The daily positivity rate also has declined to 4.15 per cent from 7.52 per cent a day ago. The weekly positivity rate is at 4.79 per cent.

Active COVID-19 cases in India

There has been decline of 6,256 in the number of active cases in span of 24 hours. The country now has 1,11,252 (1 lakh 11 thousand 2 hundred and 52) patients of coronavirus.

Active cases stand at 0.25 per cent of the total infections.

COVID-19 recoveries

As per the MoHFW, 15,040 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries has now surged to 4,36,38,844 (4 crore 36 lakh 38 thousand 8 hundred and 44).

The national recovery rate now stands at 98.56 per cent.

States reporting most number of COVID-19 cases

National capital Delhi reported 1,227 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent.

Maharashtra logged 1,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai alone reported Mumbai 584 fresh infections.

Gujarat reported 290 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, while Jammu and Kashmir logged 273 fresh cases.

West Bengal added 270 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 265 people in Telangana tested positive in a single day.

COVID-19 deaths

With 29 more fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the country's tally of COVID-19 related casualties has risen to 5,27,098 (5 lakh 27 thousand and 98).

The 28 new COVID-19 deaths include eight from Delhi, six from Punjab, two each from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura.

COVID-19 testing

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,12,129 (2 lakh 12 thousand 1 hundred and 29) COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours.

The Council further informed that since the start of the pandemic, 88,06,92,503 (88 crore 6 lakh 92 thousand 5 hundred and 3) samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country.

COVID-19 vaccination

The ministry of health on Tuesday informed that 6,10,863 (6 lakh 10 thousand 8 hundred and 63) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021 and since then, more 208.31 crore total vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

