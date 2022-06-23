India reports 13,313 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours

India now has 83,990 active infections of COVID-19. There has been increase of 2,303 cases in just 24 hours and the active caseload now stands at 0.19 per cent of total cases

India continues to see rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday morning said that the country reported 13,313 new cases of coronavirus and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The new cases reported today are 8.68 per cent higher than 12,249 fresh COVID-19 infections logged on Wednesday.

Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the country has now risen to 5,24,941 (5 lakh 24 thousand 9 hundred and 41), while the overall tally of coronavirus cases has increased to 4,33,44,958 (4 crore 33 lakh 44 thousand 9 hundred and 58).

India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate, however, has decreased to 2.03 per cent from 3.94 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate now stands at 2.81 per cent.

The rise in country's daily COVID-19 cases is due to the increase in number of cases reported by states and Union Territories. Maharashtra alone logged 3,260 fresh cases, including 1,648 in Mumbai, and three fatalities, in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 928 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the viral disease, while West Bengal reported 295 fresh infections.

Tamil Nadu logged 771 new COVID-19 infections, while Telangana in span of 24 hours added 434 fresh infections with Hyderabad reporting the highest number of cases with 292.

Gujarat recorded 407 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily count in four months, the state health department said.

India now has 83,990 active cases of COVID-19. There has been increase of 2,303 cases in the active caseload in just 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 0.19 per cent of total cases.

As many as 10,972 recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,27,36,027 (4 crore 27 lakh 36 thousand and 27). The national recovery rate is currently at 98.6 per cent.

There has been an increase in COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,56,410 (6 lakh 56 thousand 4 hundred and 10) samples were tested across the country for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 85,94,93,387 (85 crore 94 lakh 93 thousand 3 hundred and 87) COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India.

The health ministry on Thursday informed that 14,91,941 (14 lakh 91 thousand 9 hundred and 41) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021 and since then, more than 196.62 crore vaccine doses have been given to the eligible population of the country.

