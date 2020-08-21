India records over 29 lakh COVID-19 cases with 54,849 deaths; recovery rate at 74.3%
Maharashtra remains worst COVID-affected state with a total of 1,62,806 active cases and 21,359 deaths
New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally crossed 29 lakh after 68,898 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
The total number of confirmed cases now stand at 29,05,824. The figure includes 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated.
The COVID-19 toll jumped to 54,849 after another 983 patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease.
As per the latest update by the health ministry, Maharashtra continued to remain the worst COVID-affected state with a total of 1,62,806 active cases and 21,359 deaths.
Tamil Nadu has a total of 53,283 active cases and 6,239 deaths while, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 87,177 active cases and 3,001 deaths.
Karnataka has a total of 82,165 active cases and 4,429 deaths. Delhi's active cases tally stands at 11,271 and 4,257 deaths.
So far, 3,34,67,237 COVID-19 samples have been tested, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that over 8 lakh samples were tested on Thursday alone.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Two employees of Organising Committee test positive for COVID-19
Japan has reported just over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. Like the country, Tokyo has been largely spared, though new cases have been rising for the last few weeks.
Coronavirus Updates: Assam reports 1,123 new cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 4.58%, says health minister
Coronavirus Updates: Assam has 18,098 active COVID-19 cases at present while 145 persons have succumbed to the infection, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Borussia Dortmund not to send legends team to India as coronavirus alters club’s pre-season Asia plans
Borussia Dortmund’s plan to send a legends team to India has been put on hold at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting overseas travel restrictions.