India Post Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Postal Circle declares 2357 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies

A total of 2357 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies have been announced by the West Bengal Postal Circle

The vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) have been released by the West Bengal Postal Circle. Three job profiles are available for the India Post Recruitment 2021. These include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts. A total of 2357 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies have been announced by the West Bengal Postal Circle. The application process opened on the official website on 20 July and will close on 19 August.

Applicants can take the following steps to apply for the vacancies:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://appost.in/gdsonline/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option register and click on it

Step 3: Once the registration gets done, complete the payment of the application

Step 4: After fee payment, click on Apply Online, fill in the details and submit your form

Step 5: Finally, download India Post Recruitment 2021 application form

Step 6: Take a printout of the form and keep it safely for future reference

The application fee for unreserved, EWS and OBC candidates is Rs 100. All women, trans-woman candidates and those belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories are exempted from fee payment.

For India Post Recruitment 2021, candidates applying should be a minimum 18 years of age and the maximum age should not be more than 40 years as on 20 July, 2021.

Candidates will also need to present a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration. The certificate could be from any Computer Training Institute. Knowledge of cycling is also required for any of the aforementioned posts.