India Post postpones recruitment of GDS in Kerala circle; check details at indiapost.gov.in

The recruitment drive aims at filling 1,421 vacancies

The last date to apply for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Kerala postal circle has been extended by the India Post. Earlier, the deadline was 7 April while the application window has been re-opened for one week, from 15-21 April. Aspirants can visit the official website indiapost.gov.in to check eligibility criteria and other important details before applying. The recruitment drive aims at filling 1,421 vacancies.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Opportunities' tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link 'Online GDS Recruitment' link

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in the required details

Step 5: Using the 'Fee Payment' link, pay the fee

Step 6: Fill the application form after clicking on 'Apply Online'

Step 7: Upload required documents and then submit Post preferences

Step 8: Preview the form and submit it. Save a copy and take a printout (if required) for future reference

Here's the direct link

Under this recruitment process, the India post will fill vacancies for Calicut, Trivandrum North, Kannanor, Trivandrum South, Kasargod, Trichur, Manjeri, Mevalikara, Ottapalam, Kottayam, Palghat, Irinjalkuda, Thalseri, Idukki, Tirur, Ernakulam, Wadkara, Chenkeri, Alleppey, and Alve.

The openings are for three profiles namely Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).

Take a look at category-wise vacancy details here:

UR - 784 posts

EWS - 167 posts

OBC - 297 posts

PWD-A - 11 posts

PWD-B - 22 posts

PWD-C - 19 posts

PWD-DE - 2 posts

SC - 105 posts

ST - 14 posts