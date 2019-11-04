India Post Office Recruitment in Maharashtra 2019: Online registration process for 3,650 vacancies begins, check appost.in for details

India Post Office Recruitment in Maharashtra 2019 | India Post commenced the online registration process for Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2019 from Friday, 1 November.

Candidates interested to apply for the posts can visit the official website of India Post at appost.in. The job profiles stated in the official notification are for the posts of bench postmaster, assistant bench postmaster and Dak Sevak.

There are a total of 3,650 vacancies available under the GDS recruitment drive in the Maharashtra circle, which includes the states of Maharashtra and Goa. The registration process will end on 30 November.

Here are the steps to apply for the various posts under the Gramik Dak Sevak recruitment:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — appost.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'Live Notifications' tab, click on the 'Maharashtra' tab, and carefully read through all the instructions given in the PDF.

Step 3: Begin the registration process to obtain a unique registration number.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, pay the fees as required.

Step 5: Once both the steps are done, upload your documents online and verify your details.

Step 6: After finishing the application process, take a screenshot of the submitted application and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Eligibility for these posts with respect to age, educational qualifications, basic computer training, residence, among other criteria, is mentioned in the official document. Applicants should note that knowledge of cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts, and that a declaration duly filled will have to be submitted along with the other documents.

Candidates should note that only one registration per applicant will be allowed. In case of any discrepancies, the registration of the individual will be removed for consideration of selection.

