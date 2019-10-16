India Post Office Recruitment 2019: India Post Office releases recruitment notification for Gram Dak Seva on appost.in

India Post Office Recruitment 2019| India Post Office has released a recruitment notification for Gram Dak Seva (GDS) position on its official website – appost.in. There is a total of 5476 vacancies spreading across three states, in Andhra Pradesh (2,707 positions), in Chhattisgarh (1,799 positions), and in Telangana (970 positions).

The registration and payment of fee start from 15 October and will continue till 14 November. Submission of online application starts from 22 October 2019 and will end on 21 November. The job of GDS includes the sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by the Postmaster or Sub Postmaster.

How to apply for India Post Office Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post Office – appost.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Stage 1. Registration' tab on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'Register' button

Step 4: After the registration is done, candidates should also go through the application fee payment process and the application process

Step 5: After that, candidates are to submit

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the submitted application for future reference. To apply for the vacancies, candidates must pass Class 10 exam from a recognised Board, they should also have passing marks in Mathematics and English, and they should also have studied the local language at least up to Class 10. The age limit for the candidates is between 18 to 40 years.