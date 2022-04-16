India Post Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for skilled artisan posts; check details here

The Skilled Artisans will be selected from among candidates, possessing the requisite qualifications, by means of a competitive trade test

India Post has started the application process for Group C Skilled Artisan posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of India Post on indiapost.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the position of Skilled Artisans is 9 May. This recruitment drive aims to fill up nine posts in the organisation.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by India Post for the following posts:

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): Five Posts

Electrician: Two Posts

Tyreman: One Post

Blacksmith: One Post

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

A certificate in the concerned trade from any technical institution recognised by the government or Class 8 pass with experience of one year in the concerned trade.

Candidates who applied for the post of mechanic (motor vehicle) should have a valid driving license.

The age limit of the applicants should be between 18 and 30 years.

Selection process

The Skilled Artisans will be selected from among the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications mentioned, as well as a valid driving license, by means of a competitive trade test.

The date and venue of the test will be communicated separately to the eligible candidates at their correspondence address.

Check the official notification here.

What is the pay scale?

The skilled artisans will get a remuneration of Rs 19,900 (level 2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC)

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies by sending their application along with other required certificates to the address given below so that it reaches on or before 09 May .

Here is the Postal Address:

The Senior Manager (JAG),

Mail Motor Service, 134, A.S.K. Ahire Marg,

Worli, Mumbai- 400018.

It must be noted that the documents to be sent along with the application are to be self-attested and sent via speed post/registered post only. Failure to follow this rule, would lead to the application being rejected.

