India Post GDS recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1,421 Kerala Gram Dak Sevak posts today

The application process for the Indian Post Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) to the Kerala circle (Cycle III) is ending today, 21 April. Those who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official websites - appost.in or indiapost.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims at filling 1,421 vacancies. The application window was recently reopened for one week, from 15 to 21 April.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit appost.in/gdsonline/Home

2. Registration yourself by filling required details

3. Use the Registration Number to fill the application form

4. Pay the fees online

5. Upload all the required documents

6. Select the post you want to apply

7. Submit the form.

The following posts are available under the Gram Dak Sevaks:

1. Branch Postmaster

A Brand Postmaster will be responsible for managing affairs of Branch Post Office, India Posts Payments Bank. He will look after the management of postal facilities, maintenance of records, upkeep of all electronic devices, and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) services.

2. Assistant Branch Postmaster

An Assistant Branch Postmaster will be responsible for the sale of stamps, conveyance, stationery, and delivery of mail. Other works include payments, transactions under IPPB, and doorstep deposits. He will assist Branch Postmasters in counter duties using the handheld device/Smartphone supplied by the Department.

3. Dak Sevak

A Dak Sevak will be responsible for the sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance, and delivery of mail, and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/Sub Postmaster including IPPB work in the Departmental Post Offices/RMS.

Eligibility

1. A candidate must be between 18 to 40 years of age

2. There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and OBC candidates

3. Minimum 10th pass with Maths, the local language, and English

4. A candidate must have studied the local language at least up to Class 10.

5. A candidate must have a basic computer training course certificate

6. A candidate must know how to use a bicycle

After selection, a candidate is required to furnish a security deposit of Rs 1 lakh to the concerned authority.