India Post extends last date to apply for 3,951 Gram Dak Sevaks posts till 7 May; candidates can visit appost.in/gdsonline

India Post has extended the last date for online application of Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 till 7 May. There applications have been invited for recruitment to 3,951 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevak.

The date of registration, fee payment and submission of online application has been extended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Candidates will first have to register themselves before filling the online application available on indiapostgdsonline.in.

Once the registration is completed, candidates will receive a registration number after which they have to fill in the application form, upload documents, choose preferences and take the print of application.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies - 3,951

Unreserved - 1,814

OBC - 1,000

EWS - 314

PWD-A - 29

PWD-B - 24

PWD-C - 09

SC - 750

ST - 11

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 10 with passing marks in Mathematics and English from any recognised Board of School Education to apply for the post of a Gramin Dak Sevak. Applicants should have studied the local language at least up to Class 10.

Age limit

The minimum age to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts is 18 years, while the maximum is 40 years. There is an age relaxation of five years for SC/ST applicants, three years for OBC, 10 years for PWD, 13 years for PWD + OBC and 15 years for PWD + SC/ST.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.