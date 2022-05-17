India possesses potential to become content hub of world: PM Modi on India's participation as a Country of Honour at Cannes

The Indian pavilion will be inaugurated by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday at Cannes and the universal theme for this year is India the content hub of the world

Cannes: Ahead of the presence of Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur-led Indian delegation at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a mesasage expressing his immense pride.

Modi's message stated, "I am delighted to learn about India's participation as a Country of Honour at the Marche du Film - festival de Cannes. As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, the 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival, as well as 75 years of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance the pride and joy associated with the momentous milestones."

The note further said, "Films and society are mirror images of each other. Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment. India is the largest film producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable. Rich heritage and cultural diversity are India's strengths. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world.

Government of India remains steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector."

"From facilitating international film co-productions, to ensuring single window clearance mechanism for permissions for filming across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world. Our spellbinding locations, technological prowess in film making and the talent of young men and women provide a perfect backdrop for film makers," Modi assured those who want to make India their content hub.

"It is heartening to note that a film by one of India's most renowned filmmakers, Shri Satyajit Ray, has been restored for screening at the Cannes Classics section, when India is celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker. This edition of Cannes Film Festival is special in many ways. Many Start-ups from India will showcase their strengths to the cinema world. The India pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learnings," Modi said.

The signed off, extending best wishes for the "resounding success of the Festival."

