India-Pakistan tensions: Narendra Modi chairs high-level meet on security after Imran Khan announces release of IAF pilot

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on security amid the heightened tensions with Pakistan and after Imran Khan announced the release of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot captured by his country.

Officials sources said the meeting was attended by chiefs of the three Services, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Several other senior officials also attended the meeting held at the prime minister's residence in Delhi.

An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an aerial combat on Wednesday during which the two sides claimed they shot down each other's aircraft.

Imran Thursday announced that IAF's captured pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, will be released on Friday as a "gesture of peace" and the "first step" to open negotiations with India.

