India-Pakistan Tensions LIVE updates: Shah Mahmood Qureshi to attend OIC after expressing reservation over Sushma's presence

India-Pakistan Tensions Latest updates: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting. Earlier he had said that he would boycott the meeting if Swaraj participates.

All arrangements for IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan's release, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, have been finalised, Pakistan government sources have told the state media. He will be accompanied by the Indian air attache to Pakistan, media reported.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman raised patriotic slogans, fired in the air and stuffed his mouth with documents when he landed on Pakistani soil after ejecting from his fighter jet, says the headman of a village on the other side of the border. He was attacked by locals who pelted him with stones and even shot him in the leg, the eyewitness revealed.

Reports have claimed that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will cross over to the Indian side around 12 noon at Wagah border. A delegation of IAF team will be there to receive him.

Sources said he was currently in Rawalpindi, from where he would be brought to Lahore, and would be handed over to India at Attari-Wagah border.

Recounting the dramatic events leading to his capture, Mohammad Razzaq Chaudhry, the chief of Horran village in Pakistan, told the BBC. Varthaman's first question on landing was whether he was in India, and the villagers tricked him with an affirmative response, leading the pilot to raise patriotic slogans about India.

However, he was in for a shock as the hostile mob turned on him.

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman downed a F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force by firing an R-73 air-to-air missile before his MiG-21 Bison was hit during a fierce dogfight on Wednesday, official sources said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and he is unwell. Qureshi said, "He is in Pakistan, according to my information". "He is unwell to the extent that he can't leave his house, because he's really unwell," the foreign minister said.

A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said.

Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

A team of Indian Air Force officials will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan at the Wagah border on Friday evening, the sources said.

It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.

India on Wednesday demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot.

"We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions," Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, the assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border.

The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.