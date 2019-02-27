India-Pakistan air strikes LIVE updates: Pakistan shows images it claims are of arrested pilot's personal effects; India yet to confirm statement

India-Pakistan air strikes Latest updates: Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports in Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address Pakistan shortly. Meanwhile, nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan, officials said. Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, they said.
Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the Pakistani army, said Indian jets had entered Pakistan in response and two fighter jets had been shot down, with two pilots captured.
Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor addressing the media on Wednesday cautioned India media against war mongering. "Pakistan media should continue objective reporting. We do not want war and we will never initiate war from our side. But if India forces us, we will not keep quiet." Ghafoor said that Pakistan violating Indian airspace on Wednesday was just an act of self-defence. "We only targeted those spots where we were sure we won't harm any civilians."
"We do not want war. We want to take a path that leads to peace," Ghafoor said at a televised press conference. The media briefing by the DG Inter-Services Public Relations was held after several reports claimed that Pakistani Air Force's F-16 were shot down in Indian retaliatory firing. "There was no F-16 to be shot down," claimed Ghafoor and blamed India for war mongering. "Only humanity loses in a war. This was an act of self-defence and the inbuilt message was that Pakistan did not want to hurt any civilian. The target for the attack was crucial. We wanted to prove that we have the capability of defending ourselves."
There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by "India's adversaries", defence sources told PTI on Wednesday even as confusion prevailed over border standoff between India and Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani airspace and arrested at least one of the pilots.
Due to air space restrictions, flights UK611 (Delhi-Sringar-Jammu), UK612 (Jammu-Srinagar-Delhi), UK735 (Mumbai-Amritsar), UK736 (Amritsar-Mumbai), UK976 (Delhi-Amritsar) and UK707 (Amritsar-Delhi) stand cancelled for today, tweeted Vistara Airlines. Flight Radar took note of the current airspace and compared it with the same time a month ago and the difference is quite shocking. International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
Pakistan has stopped its domestic and international flight operations to and from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad Airports. India has already temporarily shut Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Amritsar airports.
Reports have also said that International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet that violated Indian air space was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3 kilometres within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, in Nowshera sector. A parachute was spotted going down, but the condition of the pilot is not known.
"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) while other fell inside IOK (the state of Jammu and Kashmir). One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," said Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.
Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The city SSP said that two bodies, of the pilot and co-pilot, have been recovered and the IAF's technical team is yet to arrive. The team will ascertain the cause of the crash.
Authorities have suspended civilian air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport due to security reasons. The airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have also been put on high alert.
Reports have said that in retaliation to India's yesterday's airstrike, Pakistani jets have violated the Indian airspace on Wednesday. Jets were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors and they have reportedly dropped bombs on vacant areas.
In aftermath of the Indian Air Force strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed installations across the border, the hostilities between India and Pakistan seems to have escalated. Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The shelling comes a day after the IAF carried out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps inside the neighbouring country. Pakistani Army fired mortar shells towards Indian posts in the arly hours of Wednesday, a police official said. He said there were no reports of any casualties so far. The official said the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani action in an equal measure.
The exchange of fire across the LoC in Uri sector was going in when reports last came in, he added.
Meanwhile, an air space violation was reported in Rajouri sector as well, as unconfirmed reports said a Pakistani chopper sighted in Indian air space.
With inputs from PTI
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 14:52:08 IST
Highlights
ANI reports IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan yet to return to base
Amid Pakistani claims that it has captured two IAF pilots, ANI has confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan is yet to return to the base. He had left today morning in a a MiG 21 Bison jet.
MEA to brief media at 3.15 pm
Amid much speculation on the arrest of IAF pilot and downing of any Indian and Pakistani fighter jets, the Ministry of External Affairs has said it will hold a media briefing at 3.15 pm today.
India will make its official position clear on the various claims made by Pakistani authorities.
Nine airports including Srinagar and Jammu shut
Nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan, officials said. Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, they said.
The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency". While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning. Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights.
Some of the flights en route to Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added. Airports at Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara are Bathinda have been put on high alert.
Imran Khan to address Pakistan shortly
Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address Pakistan shortly.
Internet services suspended in PoK
Internet services have been suspended in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), while schools and colleges have also been shut in the area. On the other hand, Congress has postponed its working committee meeting.
Pakistan claims it has IAF wing commander, shows video of him being questioned
Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
If America can go to Pakistan for Osama bin Laden, why can't we: Arun Jaitley
At an event of Namami Gange, finance minister Arun Jaitley remarked saying that everything is possible in this day and age referring to the ongoing standoff between Pakistan and India after reports claimed that Pakistan F-16 jets violated Indian airspace.
Jaitley said, "If America can go to Pakistan to get Osama Bin Laden, why can't we?"
All commercial flights to and from Amritsar cancelled
"Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here," said AP Acharya, director at Amritsar Airport.
It was an act of self-defence, says Major Ghafoor of after India shoots down Pakistan F-16 jets
DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor addressing the media on Wednesday cautioned India media against war mongering. "Pakistan media should continue objective reporting. We do not want war and we will never initiate war from our side. But if India forces us, we will not keep quiet."
Ghafoor said that Pakistan violating Indian airspace on Wednesday was just an act of self-defence. "We only targeted those spots where we were sure we won't harm any civilians."
We did not have any F-16 for India to shoot down: Pakistan
"We do not want war. We want to take a path that leads to peace," Major General Asif Ghafoor said at a televised press conference. The media briefing by the DG Inter-Services Public Relations was held after several reports claimed that Pakistani Air Force's F-16 were shot down in Indian retaliatory firing.
"There was no F-16 to be shot down," claimed Ghafoor and blamed India for war mongering. "Only humanity loses in a war. This was an act of self-defence and the inbuilt message was that Pakistan did not want to hurt any civilian. The target for the attack was crucial. We wanted to prove that we have the capability of defending ourselves."
PM Modi leaves function, rushes to review security situation after Pak violates Indian air space
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his address at a function in Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday and rushed to attend a meeting to review the security situation arising out of Pakistan's attempt to violate Indian air space. Modi was replying to the questions from youngsters during the National Youth Festival 2019 when he was handed over a small piece of paper by an official of Prime Minister Office (PMO).
The Prime Minister immediately stopped and walked toward the panelist where Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also present. The PM waived at the audience and immediately left the dais and rushed to his office.
No reports of any IAF jet damaged in action by 'India's adversaries', defence sources tell media
There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by "India's adversaries", defence sources told PTI on Wednesday even as confusion prevailed over border standoff between India and Pakistan.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani airspace and arrested at least one of the pilots. Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
Vistara cancels domestic flights to Jammu and Kashmir due to airspace restriction
Due to air space restrictions, flights UK611 (Delhi-Sringar-Jammu), UK612 (Jammu-Srinagar-Delhi), UK735 (Mumbai-Amritsar), UK736 (Amritsar-Mumbai), UK976 (Delhi-Amritsar) and UK707 (Amritsar-Delhi) stand cancelled for today, tweeted Vistara Airlines.
Current airspace versus same time a month ago
Flight Radar took note of the current airspace and compared it with the same time a month ago and the difference is quite shocking. International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
Jammu and Kashmir govt orders shutting down of all educational institutes in state
The Jammu and Kashmir government issued an order shutting all schools located in the radius of 0 to 5 km range from Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts, fearing escalation on the borders. All the exams scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled across the state in all educational institutions. Meanwhile, the firing on the LoC continues and different locations.
Pakistan cancels flight to/from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad
Pakistan has stopped its domestic and international flight operations to and from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad Airports. India has already temporarily shut Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Amritsar airports.
Reports have also said that International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
6 Indian Army soldiers injured
At least, six Indian Army soldiers were injured after a vehicle, in which they were travelling, skidded off the road near Tota Wali Gali in Gursai area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said that the vehicle was on the way towards Jammu from Poonch, on reaching near Totawali Gali, the vehicle turns turtle resulting in injuries to six soldiers.
Air strike only to 'demonstrate our right to respond', says Pakistan
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claims to have undertaken strikes across the Line of Control from Pakistani airspace. "Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm," said the Pakistani foreign office.
Air traffic in Kashmir suspended completely
All the flight coming to Kashmir from the rest of the country have been suspended. All the commercial flight from Delhi to Srinagar suspended, and passengers were told to deboard after five minutes the plane tool from Delhi airport.
“We sat in the place it took off and after five minutes returned to the airport,” Sadaf-ul-Islam, a passenger told Firstpost. “When we asked the authorities they said no flight can travel to Srinagar.”
Local witnesses confirm Pakistani jet went up in flames while crossing LoC
The areas chosen to be bombed by Pakistan have strategic importance as there are several Indian Army brigade-sized formations in these parts, especially in Bhimber Gali.
Reports say four killed in IAF crash
Reports have said that four people, two pilots and two aircrew, have been killed in the Indian Air Force Mi-17 crash in Kashmir.
Reports say four killed in IAF crash
Reports have said that four people, two pilots and two aircrew, have been killed in the Indian Air Force Mi-17 crash in Kashmir.
Local witnesses confirm Pakistani jet went up in flames while crossing LoC
Police sources in Rajouri say that PAF fighters dropped bombs at Nadian, Laam Jhangar, and Kerri in Rajouri district and Hamirpur area of Bhimber Galli in Poonch, at about 10.00 am. The Indian jets seen in air, are still patrolling the area. Local residents have reported that they witnessed one Pakistani jet go up in flames across the Line of Control.
The areas chosen to be bombed by Pakistan have strategic importance as there are several Indian Army brigade-sized formations in these parts, especially in Bhimber Gali.
Pakistan military claims to have arrested Indian pilot
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claims to have arrested an Indian Air Force pilot, who was flying the IAF aircraft that was reportedly shot down in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Further details on this are awaited.
Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
One civilian killed in Budgam IAF jet crash, says report
One civilian has also been killed at the crash site in Budgam. CNN-News18 reported that one more body has been recovered in the wreckage of the crash.
All flight operations in border states suspended
Authorities have suspended commercial flight operations in all border states, including Armitsar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh.
Pakistan F-16 shot down in Nowshera; state of PAF pilot unknown
Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet that violated Indian air space was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3 kilometres within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, in Nowshera sector. A parachute was spotted going down, but the condition of the pilot is not known.
Pakistan claims it bombed Indian territory across LoC, says it downed two Indian jets
Pakistan claimed that it has bombed Indian territory across the border areas. Pakistan Air Force also claimed to have downed two Indian jets, one of which it said fell inside Jammu and Kashmir, while another crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
All this while, the Pakistani statement explicitly stressed that Islamabad did not want to escalate the hostilities.
Pakistan Air Force claims it bombed Indian territory across border
"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) while other fell inside IOK (the state of Jammu and Kashmir). One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," said Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.
NSA Ajit Doval meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh
As the security situation is fragile near the border in Jammu and Kashmir, NSA Ajit Doval is in a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence.
Bodies of two IAF pilots recovered from crash site near Budgam
Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The police confirmed that two bodies have been recovered from the site.
IAF's technical team yet to ascertain cause of crash; all civilian air traffic in Kashmir suspended
Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The city SSP said that two bodies, of the pilot and co-pilot, have been recovered and the IAF's technical team is yet to arrive. The team will ascertain the cause of the crash.
Indian forces move civilians away from Uri after Pakistani shelling
The residents of Uri are reportedly being shifted out of the town after repeated shelling in the area. The border hostilities have gone up since yesterday's IAF strike.
Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot on high alert; commercial flights operation to Kashmir suspended
Authorities have suspended civilian air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport due to security reasons. The airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have also been put on high alert.
Pakistani jets violate Indian airspace in Poonch and Rajouri, drops bomb on way back
Reports have said that in retaliation to India's yesterday's airstrike, Pakistani jets have violated the Indian airspace on Wednesday. Jets were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors and they have reportedly dropped bombs on vacant areas. The exact extent of the damage, if at all, was not immediately clear.
Two pilots killed in IAF jet crash, say reports
An IAF fighter jet crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam area, with initial reports attributing it to a technical snag. Reports also claim that the pilot and co-pilot have been killed in the incident.
Reports say Indian Air Force jet crashes near Budgam
Reports have said that an IAF MCC jet has crashed in Grendh Kalaan area of Jammu and Kahsmir, which is around seven kilometres away from Budgam.
Pakistan troops shell Indian posts in Uri
Hostilities between India, Pakistan escalate post surgical strike
In aftermath of the Indian Air Force strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed installations across the border, the hostilities between India and Pakistan seems to have escalated. Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
14:48 (IST)
ANI reports IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan yet to return to base
Amid Pakistani claims that it has captured two IAF pilots, ANI has confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan is yet to return to the base. He had left today morning in a a MiG 21 Bison jet.
14:43 (IST)
Pak MoFA summons Indian Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia
Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Indian Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over the alleged ceasefire violations.
14:41 (IST)
MEA to brief media at 3.15 pm
Amid much speculation on the arrest of IAF pilot and downing of any Indian and Pakistani fighter jets, the Ministry of External Affairs has said it will hold a media briefing at 3.15 pm today.
India will make its official position clear on the various claims made by Pakistani authorities.
14:36 (IST)
Punjab govt refutes claims of evacuation in border areas
"No evacuations ordered from border villages in Punjab. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviews situation in the state with senior officials. CM to leave for tour of border areas from Chandigarh by road in view of air space restrictions," Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, said.
14:34 (IST)
All Opposition parties meet in Parliament premises in Delhi
All Opposition parties held a meeting today in the Parliament House in New Delhi.
14:25 (IST)
Nine airports including Srinagar and Jammu shut
Nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan, officials said. Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, they said.
The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency". While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning. Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights.
Some of the flights en route to Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added. Airports at Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara are Bathinda have been put on high alert.
14:24 (IST)
Imran Khan to address Pakistan shortly
Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address Pakistan shortly.
14:23 (IST)
Internet services suspended in PoK
Internet services have been suspended in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), while schools and colleges have also been shut in the area. On the other hand, Congress has postponed its working committee meeting.
14:08 (IST)
Indians and Pakistanis are tweeting #SayNoToWar amid raging tensions
With speculations of an approaching war hot on both sides, civilians have taken to social media to express their concerns and disapproval. With all eyes on India and Pakistan, citizens from both nations have taken to social media with the hashtag #SayNotoWar in response to warmongers and to spread the message of peace.
13:53 (IST)
Pakistan claims it has IAF wing commander, shows video of him being questioned
Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
13:50 (IST)
If America can go to Pakistan for Osama bin Laden, why can't we: Arun Jaitley
At an event of Namami Gange, finance minister Arun Jaitley remarked saying that everything is possible in this day and age referring to the ongoing standoff between Pakistan and India after reports claimed that Pakistan F-16 jets violated Indian airspace.
Jaitley said, "If America can go to Pakistan to get Osama Bin Laden, why can't we?"
13:40 (IST)
All commercial flights to and from Amritsar cancelled
"Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here," said AP Acharya, director at Amritsar Airport.
13:36 (IST)
It was an act of self-defence, says Major Ghafoor of after India shoots down Pakistan F-16 jets
DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor addressing the media on Wednesday cautioned India media against war mongering. "Pakistan media should continue objective reporting. We do not want war and we will never initiate war from our side. But if India forces us, we will not keep quiet."
Ghafoor said that Pakistan violating Indian airspace on Wednesday was just an act of self-defence. "We only targeted those spots where we were sure we won't harm any civilians."
13:24 (IST)
We did not have any F-16 for India to shoot down: Pakistan
"We do not want war. We want to take a path that leads to peace," Major General Asif Ghafoor said at a televised press conference. The media briefing by the DG Inter-Services Public Relations was held after several reports claimed that Pakistani Air Force's F-16 were shot down in Indian retaliatory firing.
"There was no F-16 to be shot down," claimed Ghafoor and blamed India for war mongering. "Only humanity loses in a war. This was an act of self-defence and the inbuilt message was that Pakistan did not want to hurt any civilian. The target for the attack was crucial. We wanted to prove that we have the capability of defending ourselves."
13:19 (IST)
PM Modi leaves function, rushes to review security situation after Pak violates Indian air space
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his address at a function in Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday and rushed to attend a meeting to review the security situation arising out of Pakistan's attempt to violate Indian air space. Modi was replying to the questions from youngsters during the National Youth Festival 2019 when he was handed over a small piece of paper by an official of Prime Minister Office (PMO).
The Prime Minister immediately stopped and walked toward the panelist where Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also present. The PM waived at the audience and immediately left the dais and rushed to his office.
13:11 (IST)
No reports of any IAF jet damaged in action by 'India's adversaries', defence sources tell media
There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by "India's adversaries", defence sources told PTI on Wednesday even as confusion prevailed over border standoff between India and Pakistan.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani airspace and arrested at least one of the pilots. Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
13:01 (IST)
Vistara cancels domestic flights to Jammu and Kashmir due to airspace restriction
Due to air space restrictions, flights UK611 (Delhi-Sringar-Jammu), UK612 (Jammu-Srinagar-Delhi), UK735 (Mumbai-Amritsar), UK736 (Amritsar-Mumbai), UK976 (Delhi-Amritsar) and UK707 (Amritsar-Delhi) stand cancelled for today, tweeted Vistara Airlines.
12:58 (IST)
Current airspace versus same time a month ago
Flight Radar took note of the current airspace and compared it with the same time a month ago and the difference is quite shocking. International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
12:48 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir govt orders shutting down of all educational institutes in state
The Jammu and Kashmir government issued an order shutting all schools located in the radius of 0 to 5 km range from Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts, fearing escalation on the borders. All the exams scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled across the state in all educational institutions. Meanwhile, the firing on the LoC continues and different locations.
12:40 (IST)
Pakistan cancels flight to/from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad
Pakistan has stopped its domestic and international flight operations to and from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad Airports. India has already temporarily shut Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Amritsar airports.
Reports have also said that International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
12:36 (IST)
6 Indian Army soldiers injured
At least, six Indian Army soldiers were injured after a vehicle, in which they were travelling, skidded off the road near Tota Wali Gali in Gursai area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said that the vehicle was on the way towards Jammu from Poonch, on reaching near Totawali Gali, the vehicle turns turtle resulting in injuries to six soldiers.
12:32 (IST)
Air strike only to 'demonstrate our right to respond', says Pakistan
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claims to have undertaken strikes across the Line of Control from Pakistani airspace. "Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm," said the Pakistani foreign office.
12:31 (IST)
Air traffic in Kashmir suspended completely
All the flight coming to Kashmir from the rest of the country have been suspended. All the commercial flight from Delhi to Srinagar suspended, and passengers were told to deboard after five minutes the plane tool from Delhi airport.
“We sat in the place it took off and after five minutes returned to the airport,” Sadaf-ul-Islam, a passenger told Firstpost. “When we asked the authorities they said no flight can travel to Srinagar.”
12:30 (IST)
Pakistani lawmaker Rehman Malik's anti-Modi tirade
After Pakistan Air Force carried out an unprovoked assault in the border areas, Pakistani senator Rehman Malik put out a tweet criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS.
12:26 (IST)
Local witnesses confirm Pakistani jet went up in flames while crossing LoC
The areas chosen to be bombed by Pakistan have strategic importance as there are several Indian Army brigade-sized formations in these parts, especially in Bhimber Gali.
12:24 (IST)
Reports say four killed in IAF crash
Reports have said that four people, two pilots and two aircrew, have been killed in the Indian Air Force Mi-17 crash in Kashmir.
12:24 (IST)
Reports say four killed in IAF crash
Reports have said that four people, two pilots and two aircrew, have been killed in the Indian Air Force Mi-17 crash in Kashmir.
12:20 (IST)
All civilian flight activity at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports suspended
All civilian flights at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports following the airspace violations near India-Pakistan border.
12:17 (IST)
Local witnesses confirm Pakistani jet went up in flames while crossing LoC
Police sources in Rajouri say that PAF fighters dropped bombs at Nadian, Laam Jhangar, and Kerri in Rajouri district and Hamirpur area of Bhimber Galli in Poonch, at about 10.00 am. The Indian jets seen in air, are still patrolling the area. Local residents have reported that they witnessed one Pakistani jet go up in flames across the Line of Control.
The areas chosen to be bombed by Pakistan have strategic importance as there are several Indian Army brigade-sized formations in these parts, especially in Bhimber Gali.
12:15 (IST)
International flights between Indian, Pakistani airspace also hit by hostilities
12:13 (IST)
Pakistan military claims to have arrested Indian pilot
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claims to have arrested an Indian Air Force pilot, who was flying the IAF aircraft that was reportedly shot down in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Further details on this are awaited.
Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
12:09 (IST)
One civilian killed in Budgam IAF jet crash, says report
One civilian has also been killed at the crash site in Budgam. CNN-News18 reported that one more body has been recovered in the wreckage of the crash.
12:06 (IST)
All flight operations in border states suspended
Authorities have suspended commercial flight operations in all border states, including Armitsar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh.
12:02 (IST)
Pakistan F-16 shot down in Nowshera; state of PAF pilot unknown
Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet that violated Indian air space was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3 kilometres within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, in Nowshera sector. A parachute was spotted going down, but the condition of the pilot is not known.
11:57 (IST)
Pakistan claims it bombed Indian territory across LoC, says it downed two Indian jets
Pakistan claimed that it has bombed Indian territory across the border areas. Pakistan Air Force also claimed to have downed two Indian jets, one of which it said fell inside Jammu and Kashmir, while another crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
All this while, the Pakistani statement explicitly stressed that Islamabad did not want to escalate the hostilities.
11:52 (IST)
Pakistan Air Force claims it bombed Indian territory across border
"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) while other fell inside IOK (the state of Jammu and Kashmir). One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," said Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.
11:50 (IST)
NSA Ajit Doval meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh
As the security situation is fragile near the border in Jammu and Kashmir, NSA Ajit Doval is in a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence.
11:49 (IST)
Bodies of two IAF pilots recovered from crash site near Budgam
Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The police confirmed that two bodies have been recovered from the site.
11:47 (IST)
IAF's technical team yet to ascertain cause of crash; all civilian air traffic in Kashmir suspended
Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The city SSP said that two bodies, of the pilot and co-pilot, have been recovered and the IAF's technical team is yet to arrive. The team will ascertain the cause of the crash.
11:38 (IST)
Indian forces move civilians away from Uri after Pakistani shelling
The residents of Uri are reportedly being shifted out of the town after repeated shelling in the area. The border hostilities have gone up since yesterday's IAF strike.
11:31 (IST)
Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot on high alert; commercial flights operation to Kashmir suspended
Authorities have suspended civilian air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport due to security reasons. The airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have also been put on high alert.
11:22 (IST)
Pakistani jets violate Indian airspace in Poonch and Rajouri, drops bomb on way back
Reports have said that in retaliation to India's yesterday's airstrike, Pakistani jets have violated the Indian airspace on Wednesday. Jets were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors and they have reportedly dropped bombs on vacant areas. The exact extent of the damage, if at all, was not immediately clear.
11:15 (IST)
China calls for restraint from India and Pakistan
Reacting to India's airstrikes, China on Tuesday called for restraint between India and Pakistan following India's airstrikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan and urged New Delhi to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation. Asked for China's response to India's airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media on Tuesday that "we have taken note of relevant reports." "I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," he said.
11:13 (IST)
Two pilots killed in IAF jet crash, say reports
An IAF fighter jet crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam area, with initial reports attributing it to a technical snag. Reports also claim that the pilot and co-pilot have been killed in the incident.
10:57 (IST)
Reports say Indian Air Force jet crashes near Budgam
Reports have said that an IAF MCC jet has crashed in Grendh Kalaan area of Jammu and Kahsmir, which is around seven kilometres away from Budgam.
10:53 (IST)
Pakistan troops shell Indian posts in Uri
10:51 (IST)
Hostilities between India, Pakistan escalate post surgical strike
In aftermath of the Indian Air Force strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed installations across the border, the hostilities between India and Pakistan seems to have escalated. Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.