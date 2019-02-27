India-Pakistan air strikes LIVE updates: MEA confirms losing a MiG21, shooting Pakistan aircraft, says Indian pilot is missing in action

India-Pakistan air strikes Latest updates: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar is addressing a press conference, says Pakistan has targeted military installations on Indian side. "One Pakistani aircraft was shot down. We have lost one fighter jet. One pilot has been missing. Pakistan has claimed they have arrested him. However, we are still ascertaining the fact," he adds.

Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.

Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports in Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address Pakistan shortly. Meanwhile, nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan, officials said. Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, they said.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the Pakistani army, said Indian jets had entered Pakistan in response and two fighter jets had been shot down, with two pilots captured.

Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor addressing the media on Wednesday cautioned India media against war mongering. "Pakistan media should continue objective reporting. We do not want war and we will never initiate war from our side. But if India forces us, we will not keep quiet." Ghafoor said that Pakistan violating Indian airspace on Wednesday was just an act of self-defence. "We only targeted those spots where we were sure we won't harm any civilians."

"We do not want war. We want to take a path that leads to peace," Ghafoor said at a televised press conference. The media briefing by the DG Inter-Services Public Relations was held after several reports claimed that Pakistani Air Force's F-16 were shot down in Indian retaliatory firing. "There was no F-16 to be shot down," claimed Ghafoor and blamed India for war mongering. "Only humanity loses in a war. This was an act of self-defence and the inbuilt message was that Pakistan did not want to hurt any civilian. The target for the attack was crucial. We wanted to prove that we have the capability of defending ourselves."

There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by "India's adversaries", defence sources told PTI on Wednesday even as confusion prevailed over border standoff between India and Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani airspace and arrested at least one of the pilots.

Due to air space restrictions, flights UK611 (Delhi-Sringar-Jammu), UK612 (Jammu-Srinagar-Delhi), UK735 (Mumbai-Amritsar), UK736 (Amritsar-Mumbai), UK976 (Delhi-Amritsar) and UK707 (Amritsar-Delhi) stand cancelled for today, tweeted Vistara Airlines. Flight Radar took note of the current airspace and compared it with the same time a month ago and the difference is quite shocking. International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.

Pakistan has stopped its domestic and international flight operations to and from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad Airports. India has already temporarily shut Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Amritsar airports.

Reports have also said that International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.

Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet that violated Indian air space was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3 kilometres within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, in Nowshera sector. A parachute was spotted going down, but the condition of the pilot is not known.

"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) while other fell inside IOK (the state of Jammu and Kashmir). One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," said Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The city SSP said that two bodies, of the pilot and co-pilot, have been recovered and the IAF's technical team is yet to arrive. The team will ascertain the cause of the crash.

Authorities have suspended civilian air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport due to security reasons. The airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have also been put on high alert.

Reports have said that in retaliation to India's yesterday's airstrike, Pakistani jets have violated the Indian airspace on Wednesday. Jets were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors and they have reportedly dropped bombs on vacant areas.

In aftermath of the Indian Air Force strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed installations across the border, the hostilities between India and Pakistan seems to have escalated. Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The shelling comes a day after the IAF carried out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps inside the neighbouring country. Pakistani Army fired mortar shells towards Indian posts in the arly hours of Wednesday, a police official said. He said there were no reports of any casualties so far. The official said the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani action in an equal measure.

The exchange of fire across the LoC in Uri sector was going in when reports last came in, he added.

Meanwhile, an air space violation was reported in Rajouri sector as well, as unconfirmed reports said a Pakistani chopper sighted in Indian air space.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.