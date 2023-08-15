'India of today doesn’t stop, tire, gasp or give up': PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Putting forward his vision of a new and more assertive India during his 10th address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the India of today was full of self-confidence.

“When we set our mind to a task, we get it done. This has been our track record. This is a new India full of self-confidence…Ye Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai aur na hi haarta hai (The India of today doesn’t stop, tire, gasp or give up),” PM Modi said.

He said the character of India will serve as the biggest catalyst in her quest to become a developed country by 2047, which would mark the completion of 100 years of independence.

“In the next 25 years, we must move forward with the mantra of unity,” PM Modi added.

On the new Parliament building, PM Modi said earlier, there used to be discussions around it but it was his government that got it done.

“For 25 years, the new Parliament building was only in the realm of discussions across the country. Ye Modi hai, samay ke pehle Sansad banakar ke rakh diya (But this is Modi, we delivered the new Parliament building ahead of schedule). This is a government that works to meet goals that it sets for itself,” PM Modi added.

Earlier, on 28 May, PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Earlier, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new Parliament building. Consequently, on 10 December, 2020, the foundation stone for the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, continuing with a tradition from 2014 when he assumed the country’s highest office, PM Modi donned a multicoloured Rajasthani bandhej turban paired with an off-white kurta and churidar for the Independence Day celebrations.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 12 March, 2021, and will usher the country into the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (golden era).

