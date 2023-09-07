G20 Summit LIVE Updates: India’s rising geopolitical clout will be tested as it hosts the G20 summit

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

G20 Summit outcomes under India's Presidency to 'bear fruitful results' for the globe

Hosting the G20 is a wonderful opportunity for India, and the frameworks developed during its presidency would "bear fruitful results for the entire world," according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

For the first time, India assumed the G20 Presidency, guiding conversations and actions among member nations on broad macroeconomic issues, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

The hosting of the G20 Summit is a significant, historical, and golden time for India, the coal and mines minister told PTI in an interview ahead of the Summit, which begins on Friday.