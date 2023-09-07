G20 Summit LIVE Updates: India’s rising geopolitical clout will be tested as it hosts the G20 summit

G20 Summit LIVE
Gujarat man paints car with G20-themed colours, drives to Delhi
Maulik Jani, a man from Gujarat, covered his Jaguar automobile in India's G20 Presidency colours and complimented the people of India on hosting the G20 Summit.
Hosting the G20 is a wonderful opportunity for India, and the frameworks developed during its presidency would "bear fruitful results for the entire world," according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
For the first time, India assumed the G20 Presidency, guiding conversations and actions among member nations on broad macroeconomic issues, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.
The hosting of the G20 Summit is a significant, historical, and golden time for India, the coal and mines minister told PTI in an interview ahead of the Summit, which begins on Friday.
In January, before of India's hosting of the G20 summit of top economies, its prime minister convened a virtual conference of 125 primarily poor nations to emphasise New Delhi's desire to be their champion on the global arena.
As the leaders connected through Zoom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined important concerns that he thought might be better tackled if poor nations had a larger role in the emerging global order: the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, terrorism, and the Ukraine conflict.
“The world is in a state of crisis,” Modi said. “Most of the global challenges have not been created by the Global South. But they affect us more.”
The US is dedicated to ensuring that India has a successful G20 this year, according to the White House on Wednesday.
In response to a question on US President Joe Biden's assessment of the G20's achievements under India's leadership, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the President is looking forward to continuing their work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this week's G20 Summit.
According to the White House, US President Joe Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Friday and will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Biden's calendar is jam-packed for three days beginning Friday. After leaving the United States, he will make a brief layover in Ramstein, Germany, before continuing on to New Delhi the next day.
According to a White House news release, President Trump will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting on Friday.
Passengers will not be able to board or deboard at the Supreme Court metro station on September 9 and 10 due to the G20 Summit, authorities stated.
Officials announced on Wednesday that in preparation for the G20 Summit, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 a.m. from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10.
Andhra Pradesh LIVE Updates
In the early hours of Thursday, forest officers managed to catch and capture yet another leopard, bringing the total to five, near the seventh mile of the Narasimhaswamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.
This is the sixth big cat taken since the start of 'Operation Leopard,' which began in August when three leopards were spotted on the walkway to the mountaintop shrine.
ASEAN-India Summit LIVE Updates
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the establishment of a rules-based post-COVID international order and the strengthening of the Global South's voice.
The prime minister also emphasised the need of keeping a free and open Indo-Pacific in his speech at the biennial ASEAN-India summit here.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is regarded as one of the most powerful organisations in the area, with conversation partners including the United States, China, Japan, and Australia.
Modi informed the ASEAN leaders that India supports the ASEAN view on the Indo-Pacific.
PM Modi LIVE Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday.
He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. "Jai Shri Krishna," Modi added in his post on X.
Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.
जन्माष्टमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। श्रद्धा और भक्ति का यह पावन अवसर मेरे सभी परिवारजनों के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे, यही कामना है। जय श्रीकृष्ण!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023
Tripura LIVE Updates
Alleging that the Election Commission did not take steps to prevent large-scale rigging in the Tripura by-elections, the CPI(M)-led Left Front announced that it will boycott the counting of votes.
The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Sepahijala district was held on Tuesday. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats.
The Left Front alleged that large-scale rigging happened during the polling.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Jakarta early Thursday morning, was greeted warmly by the Indian community.
When PM Modi arrived, he was met by members of the Indian diaspora who had assembled at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta to meet him, amid calls of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi Modi’.
The Indian diaspora displayed their enthusiasm by waving the Tricolour and chanting “Modi Modi” and “Vande Mataram”, “Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Narendra Modiji Jaisa Ho…” (What kind of leader should we have? should be like Modiji), and “Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi.” slogans.
Notably, Prime Minister Modi came in Indonesia for the 18th East Asia Summit and the 20th ASEAN-India Summit.
PM Modi was greeted ceremoniously at Jakarta International Airport. I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection, welcomed him.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired his defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, citing the need for “new approaches” as the war with Russia enters its 19th month
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).
Satellite images captured by Planet Labs PBC on the 19th of August exhibit an absence of objects in the waters south of the bridge. However, by the 21st of August, two vessels appear on the scene