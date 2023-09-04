Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates: Welfare of country reduced to welfare of few: CM Stalin takes aim at BJP in podcast episode

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates

BRO constructs new 8.6 km road near LoC from Thandikasi to Purna village

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has constructed a new road of 8.6 km length from Thandikasi to Purna village, which is close to the Line of Control (LoC).

The nearby area consists of tribal people in villages like Thandikassi, Lehran, Dadonni, Nallah, and Pukharni.

According to the BRO, with the construction of the new road, medical facilities have become easily available and ambulances are reaching the hospitals on time. Schools and college students are reaching the schools easily in Noushera and Rajouri.