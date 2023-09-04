Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates: Welfare of country reduced to welfare of few: CM Stalin takes aim at BJP in podcast episode

FP Staff Last Updated:September 04, 2023 10:32:31 IST
Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates: Welfare of country reduced to welfare of few: CM Stalin takes aim at BJP in podcast episode

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. ANI File

Sept 04, 2023 - 10:47 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates

BRO constructs new 8.6 km road near LoC from Thandikasi to Purna village

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has constructed a new road of 8.6 km length from Thandikasi to Purna village, which is close to the Line of Control (LoC).

The nearby area consists of tribal people in villages like Thandikassi, Lehran, Dadonni, Nallah, and Pukharni.

According to the BRO, with the construction of the new road, medical facilities have become easily available and ambulances are reaching the hospitals on time. Schools and college students are reaching the schools easily in Noushera and Rajouri. 

Sept 04, 2023 - 10:44 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates

Election Commission team visits Bhopal to review preparations for MP Assembly polls

On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Bhopal alongside Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel to evaluate preparations for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The elections are set to take place later this year.

The committee, which included the CEC and two election commissioners, arrived in Bhopal for a three-day visit and was greeted at the Raja Bhoj Airport by Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan, according to a tweet from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer. 

Sept 04, 2023 - 10:42 (IST)

Rajasthan LIVE Updates

Rajnath Singh to launch third ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ from Jaisalmer today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the BJP's third 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Jaisalmer in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday.

Rajasthan's assembly election is scheduled for later this year.

On Monday, the Defence Minister will visit Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) and Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh). He will lead the 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Jaisalmer at 1 p.m. and the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Neemuch at 4.30 p.m. 

Sept 04, 2023 - 10:25 (IST)

Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates

“Welfare of country reduced to welfare of few”: CM Stalin takes aim at BJP in inaugural podcast episode

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chimed in on the "destruction of the country under the BJP" in the first edition of his newly launched podcast 'Speaking for India' on Monday.

The DMK head launched a stinging attack on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, saying it had shattered Indians' feeling of oneness.

"We are living in times where each and every one of us has to speak up for India. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to damage the basic structure of India and destroy the sense of unity that Indians have cherished and protected for so long," CM Stalin said in the inaugural podcast episode. 

Sept 04, 2023 - 10:05 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

These Delhi Metro Station gates will remain closed from Sept 8-10

To ensure perfect security measures for the G20 Summit, which will be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, the Delhi Police metro unit has requested that the Chief Security Commissioner block several metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route, which would be the site of the Summit from September 8 to 10.

DCP Metro G. Ram Gopal Naik stated in a letter that intervention is required in 39 stations, including Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market, and Dhaula Kuan designated as 'Sensitive' stations.

According to the letter, all gates of the Delhi Metro's Supreme Court station would be closed from September 8 to 10. 

Sept 04, 2023 - 09:56 (IST)

One Nation One Election LIVE Updates

TN CM Stalin slams 'one nation, one election' pitch

The BJP government's push for "one nation, one election" is a blatant attempt to undermine the nation's federal structure, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin has alleged.

It is a move towards centralised power that goes against the essence of India, a union of states, he said on Sunday. "This abrupt announcement and the subsequent high-level committee formation only fuel suspicions. #OneNationOneElection is a recipe for #dictatorship, not #democracy," Stalin said on X.

Addressing a crowd at a wedding, the DMK chairman stated that a panel created for this purpose was carried out in an authoritarian way in order to achieve what the BJP dictatorship had wanted and "for a conspiracy (towards a despotic regime)". He said that the DMK, the third-largest party in Parliament, is not represented on the committee.

Sept 04, 2023 - 09:39 (IST)

Indian Navy LIVE Updates

Top naval commanders to review maritime security scenario at 3-day Delhi conclave

At a three-day conference commencing Monday, top Indian Navy commanders will conduct a detailed evaluation of India's maritime security problems and measures to improve tri-services synergy. This comes amid China's growing military posturing in the Indian Ocean area.

Officials added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will meet with naval commanders during the conference in Delhi.

The conference and the "embedded interactions" with the NSA, chiefs of the Army and the Indian Air Force would also be utilised to analyse the operational environment, deliberate on the issue of tri-services synergy and assess the readiness of the maritime forces, the Navy said.

Sept 04, 2023 - 09:23 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

CM Yogi expresses grief over Barabanki building collapse, offers condolences to bereaved families

According to a press statement released by the Chief Minister's office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took notice of the building collapse in Barabanki district and conveyed condolences to the dead families.

The Chief Minister conveyed his sympathies to the deceased family members following the loss of life in the Barabanki building collapse. According to the official statement, he also prayed for the repose of the fallen souls.

Sept 04, 2023 - 09:06 (IST)

New India LIVE Updates

Political stability under PM Modi putting rocket fuel into New India: Report

According to a recent article in the United Kingdom's Telegraph newspaper, India has experienced great political stability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allowing for legal reforms, improvements to basic welfare systems, and a massive upgrade of the country's infrastructure.

Author Ben Wright argues in his September 2 piece in the news daily that India has promise but also certain issues, but under PM Modi's leadership, India surely has the daring objectives that it seeks to attain.

Sept 04, 2023 - 08:48 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

‘Keep eye on misleading information’: DGP instructs officials after advocates, police clash in UP's Hapur

Following the altercation between attorneys and police in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district last week, Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar has directed officers to seek a peaceful resolution through negotiations with the Bar Council.

DGP Vijay Kumar issued orders via video conference, instructing officers to take harsh action against organised criminals and the mafia.

The Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation will meet on Monday at 12 p.m., according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The meeting will also be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, according to the CMO.

Shinde had earlier stated on Saturday that the state administration was committed to granting reservations to the Maratha community.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to be careful of those who wanted to take political mileage from the situation.

He said, “I appeal to the Maratha community, who have so far expressed their feelings very sensibly and calmly, with folded hands, to exercise restraint and not take the law into their hands.”

Published on: September 04, 2023 07:34:57 IST

