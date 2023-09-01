Amit Shah LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

Manipur LIVE Updates

Mary Kom writes to Shah for protection of Kom villages

M C Mary Kom has requested that Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervene to guarantee that "security forces prevent both warring groups from intrusion to Kom villages in Manipur."

In a letter to Shah on Thursday, she stated that the Kom people are an indigenous Manipur tribe and one of the smaller minorities.

"We are all dispersed between the two rivalling communities... there are always speculations and doubts against my community from both sides, and are caught in the middle of all problems... due to weak internal administration and tiny size as a community among the minority tribes, we have not been able to stand against any forces that intrude into our jurisdiction.