Amit Shah LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

The White House (WH) announced that US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen would attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from 7 September to 10 September.
Secretary Yellen’s fourth visit to India in ten months will focus on boosting the global economy and assisting poor and middle-income countries by furthering the evolution of the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB), debt restructuring, and the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).
While in New Delhi, Secretary Yellen will continue to rally “America’s partners to maintain our collective economic support for Ukraine, including through contributions from across our coalition.” She will also highlight the importance of imposing severe costs on Russia and mitigating global spillovers, the release said.
Secretary Yellen will also participate in engagements on the margins of the G20 and will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts. “Additionally, she will join the President for several of his engagements on the margins of the meetings,” the release added.