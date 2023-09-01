Amit Shah LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

Amit Shah LIVE News Updates: The campaign was announced by PM Modi, to celebrate the 'achievements of the nation and its brave hearts'

FP Staff Last Updated:September 01, 2023 11:23:43 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Amit Shah LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ANI

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 01, 2023 - 11:26 (IST)

Delhi LIVE Updates

Interim bail of Satyendra Jain on medical grounds extended till 12 September

The ED had arrested the former Delhi minister on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Satyendra Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

Sept 01, 2023 - 11:09 (IST)

Manipur LIVE Updates

Mary Kom writes to Shah for protection of Kom villages

M C Mary Kom has requested that Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervene to guarantee that "security forces prevent both warring groups from intrusion to Kom villages in Manipur."

In a letter to Shah on Thursday, she stated that the Kom people are an indigenous Manipur tribe and one of the smaller minorities.

"We are all dispersed between the two rivalling communities... there are always speculations and doubts against my community from both sides, and are caught in the middle of all problems... due to weak internal administration and tiny size as a community among the minority tribes, we have not been able to stand against any forces that intrude into our jurisdiction.

Sept 01, 2023 - 11:07 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

Delhi all set to receive G20 guests, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that all preparations have been completed to welcome G20 leaders to Delhi, with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena heading the charge.

As the group's current president, India will host the G20 meeting in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

"All arrangements have been made to receive G 20 guests. All ministers are themselves on the ground. Hon'ble LG himself has been leading the efforts," Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ahead of the G20 summit, which will be held at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan, several arterial roads and other important areas in the city have been given a facelift.

Sept 01, 2023 - 10:47 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes jibe at govt over GDP numbers

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the federal government on Friday for the quarterly GDP growth rate, calling it "disappointing GDP growth."

Taking to 'X', Ramesh said, "With growing inequality, even this disappointing GDP growth of 6% will not lead to rising incomes for the vast majority of Indians".

Sept 01, 2023 - 10:42 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Maha Deputy CM launches 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' campaign, in Mumbai

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches the 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' campaign.

Sept 01, 2023 - 10:35 (IST)

INDIA Bloc Meet LIVE Updates

Opposition INDIA bloc to strategise on 2024 LS polls

Top leaders of the Opposition coalition INDIA are scheduled to lay out their plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, as they prepare to take on the NDA in the face of early elections.

The leaders gathering here from throughout the country will debate on their approach and move forward on particular matters such as establishing a coordination committee and forming subgroups to focus on their shared agenda, media strategy, coordinated activities, and programming.

During informal conversations over dinner on Thursday night, the leaders emphasised the need to finalise seat sharing and develop a united agenda in the coming weeks.

Sept 01, 2023 - 10:32 (IST)

Amit Shah LIVE Updates

Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi as part of the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign. He will unveil it today at 2 p.m. at Rang Bhawan (Akashvani Bhawan).

Sept 01, 2023 - 10:17 (IST)

Ram Nath Kovind LIVE Updates

Ex-President Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one-nation, one-election'

According to reports, the government has formed a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to investigate the idea of "one nation, one election."

The announcement comes a day after the administration scheduled a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, the agenda of which is yet unknown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long advocated for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, and the move to charge Kovind with investigating it demonstrates the government's seriousness as a slew of elections near.

Sept 01, 2023 - 09:54 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

'Headline numbers' overstated by full percentage point: Cong on Q1 GDP growth

The Congress said on Friday that the GDP figures for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are exaggerated by a full percentage point due to the price deflators employed.

According to Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh, growth in 2022-23 might be about 6 per cent based on current patterns.

With rising inequality, even this "disappointing GDP growth of 6 per cent" would not result in higher earnings for the great majority of Indians, he emphasised.

Sept 01, 2023 - 09:52 (IST)

Bihar LIVE Updates

Man shot at in private nursing home in Bihar’s Arrah

According to authorities, a man was shot by an unidentified assailant inside a hospital in the Bihar city of Arrah, suffering serious wounds. The man was critically injured after being shot three times on Thursday evening.

Police identified the victim as Ranganath Chauhan, alias Chhotu Chauhan. According to authorities, the shooting occurred yesterday when Chauhan was at a private nursing facility in Arrah for his wife's delivery.

Load More

The White House (WH) announced that US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen would attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from 7 September to 10 September.

Secretary Yellen’s fourth visit to India in ten months will focus on boosting the global economy and assisting poor and middle-income countries by furthering the evolution of the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB), debt restructuring, and the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).

While in New Delhi, Secretary Yellen will continue to rally “America’s partners to maintain our collective economic support for Ukraine, including through contributions from across our coalition.” She will also highlight the importance of imposing severe costs on Russia and mitigating global spillovers, the release said.

Secretary Yellen will also participate in engagements on the margins of the G20 and will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts. “Additionally, she will join the President for several of his engagements on the margins of the meetings,” the release added.

Published on: September 01, 2023 07:26:00 IST

also read

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

India news highlights: Greece is one of India's important European partners, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra
India

India news highlights: Greece is one of India's important European partners, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra

News highlights: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday that Greece is one of India's most significant European allies, and that Athens has been a supporter of New Delhi's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council

India News Highlights: 'Chandrayaan-3 equipped in every way, will land successfully...’: says space scientist
India

India News Highlights: 'Chandrayaan-3 equipped in every way, will land successfully...’: says space scientist

News Highlights: According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST