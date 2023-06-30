Auto refresh feeds

The Badrinath national highway was reopened for traffic on Friday morning after over 17 hours of being blocked due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.Hundreds of pilgrims had to spend the night in their vehicles because of the blockade.

Tomato prices shoot up to Rs 100 across Odisha; Ginger crosses Rs 250 mark Edited video is available in video section on https://t.co/lFLnN4oaDV pic.twitter.com/XzFNKMrmmv

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has landed in Moirang and is meeting the affected people in relief camps.

Jaiswal has been asked to appear before the ED today for questioning. ED had called him for questioning earlier as well, but Sanjeev Jaiswal did not appear before ED. So far, eight people have recorded their statements in the BMC covid scam case.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/BGmewjqTP2

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan interact with students at Delhi University. PM Modi will shortly attend the centenary celebrations of DU. pic.twitter.com/iS1b1CmUqc

As China struggles with ageing population,Trip.com Group said on Friday it would pay 50,000 yuan ($6,897.69) to employees for each child they have starting July 1. China’s birth rate last year fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, from 7.52 births in 2021, the lowest on record.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Thursday called a meeting on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during which it said it will hear the views of stakeholders.

The committee led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi informed all the 31 MPs and members of the committee that their views on UCC would be sought and considered at the meeting on 3 July.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

Also, on June 14, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the Uniform Civil Code.

