Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan attend centenary celebrations at Delhi University

FP Staff June 30, 2023 07:22:26 IST
June 30, 2023 - 11:50 (IST)

China LIVE Updates

China’s biggest online travel agency to pay employees 1 billion yuan to have kids

As China struggles with ageing population,Trip.com Group said on Friday it would pay 50,000 yuan ($6,897.69) to employees for each child they have starting July 1. China’s birth rate last year fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, from 7.52 births in 2021, the lowest on record.

June 30, 2023 - 11:30 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

Watch: PM Modi interact with students at Delhi University

June 30, 2023 - 11:23 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

PM Modi reaches Delhi University to attend centenary celebrations of DU

June 30, 2023 - 11:08 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

PM Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro

June 30, 2023 - 10:59 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Update: 

Watch: PM Modi travels by metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University

 

June 30, 2023 - 10:40 (IST)

Monsoon LIVE Update

Watch:High tide waves hit Marine Drive in Mumbai

June 30, 2023 - 10:27 (IST)

BMC COVID Scam LIVE Updates

BMC COVID scam case: ED summons IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal

Jaiswal has been asked to appear before the ED today for questioning. ED had called him for questioning earlier as well, but Sanjeev Jaiswal did not appear before ED. So far, eight people have recorded their statements in the BMC covid scam case.

June 30, 2023 - 10:07 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit LIVE Updates 

Rahul Gandhi lands in Moirang, meets affected people in relief camps

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has landed in Moirang and is meeting the affected people in relief camps.

June 30, 2023 - 10:04 (IST)

Tomato prices LIVE Updates

Tomato prices shoot up to Rs 100 across Odisha; Ginger crosses Rs 250 mark

June 30, 2023 - 10:00 (IST)

Monsoon LIVE Updates

Badrinath highway reopened for traffic after 17 hours

The Badrinath national highway was reopened for traffic on Friday morning after over 17 hours of being blocked due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.Hundreds of pilgrims had to spend the night in their vehicles because of the blockade. 

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Thursday called a meeting on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during which it said it will hear the views of stakeholders.

The committee led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi informed all the 31 MPs and members of the committee that their views on UCC would be sought and considered at the meeting on 3 July.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

Also, on June 14, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the Uniform Civil Code.

Updated Date: June 30, 2023 12:02:04 IST

