Vande Bharat Express Launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat Express trains

After Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President and MLA Abu Azmi submitted a complaint about getting death threats on WhatsApp, Mumbai's Colaba Police initiated a case against an unknown person, according to the Mumbai Police Department.

She also appeared in Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Plan A Plan B,' alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The film launched on Netflix's on-demand service.

Kusha is a well-known social media influencer. She has over 3 million Instagram followers and over 9 lakh YouTube subscribers.

Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post which reads, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

Kusha Kapila, a social media celebrity and actor, announced her divorce from spouse Zorawar Ahluwalia on Monday.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of Devraj and tweeted that Devraj who made place in the hearts of crores of people has left for heavenly abode.

The 22-year-old YouTuber shot to fame through his YouTube channel ‘Dil se bura lagta hai’ and used to speak in Chhattisgarhi dialect.

Famous YouTuber of Chhattisgarh Devraj Patel was killed in a road accident when the bike he was pillion-riding collided with a truck in the state capital on Monday.

To view the TNEA rank list, candidates must check in to the portal using their registered email addresses and password. In addition, the Board has released all qualifying students' ranks as a PDF file on its website under the Rank information area.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2023 was announced today by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Registered applicants can view and download the rank list at the official website tneaonline.org .

Meanwhile, Cyient DLM shares have been accessible in the grey market ahead of the public offering. According to market experts, shares of Cyient DLM Ltd are now offered in the grey market for a premium of 100.

The Cyient DLM IPO price band has been set by the business at $250 to $265 per equity share. The electronic manufacturing services provider expects to raise 592 crore through this public offering, which will be funded by the issuing of new 22,339,623 shares of the firm.

Cyient DLM Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has opened for bidding today, and the book build issue will be available to subscribers until the 30 June 2023, or until Friday of this week.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange signal for the state for the next 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the state's roadways have been closed owing to the constant rain.

"Today, on 27/06/2023 at 07:50 am, according to the information received from the District Disaster Management Authority Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi-Killar Highway (SH-26) has been blocked due to a flash flood in Dared Nala," SDRF of Himachal Pradesh tweeted.

Heavy rain has triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh that blocked Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Dared Nala, officials said on Tuesday.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacts with school students onboard the Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/YkEtTdm8R3

PM Narendra Modi meets with schoolchildren aboard the Vande Bharat train at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

Preparations are on for the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express to be launched at Ranchi Railway Station. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains.

Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express are the five Vande Bharat Express trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched off five Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday with the goal of improving connectivity across Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

According to two sources, Google has asked India’s Supreme Court to overturn antitrust guidelines against it for misuse of the Android market, as it continues its legal battle with the competition watchdog in one of its most significant regions.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) stated that Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers 97 per cent of India’s 600 million cell phones, had abused its dominant position.

It ordered Google to eliminate device manufacturer limitations, including app pre-installation and fined the company $163 million, which it paid.

In March, an Indian panel granted the Alphabet Inc business partial relief by overturning four of the ten instructions in the case.

The panel upheld CCI’s conclusions of Google’s anti-competitive behaviour but granted Google some relief by overturning several of the directions that compelled it to change its business model.

According to the first person with firsthand information, Google requests the Supreme Court to overturn the remaining instructions.

The source added that Google is also arguing in its filing made on Monday that it has not abused its market position and should not be liable to pay a penalty.

Google in a statement confirmed the Supreme Court filing, saying that it looked forward to presenting its case and demonstrating how Android benefited users and developers.

The Indian tribunal had ruled authorities must prove harm caused by anti-competitive behaviour “but did not apply this requirement” to several of CCI’s Android directives, Google said, explaining the rationale of its latest challenge.

Google’s Supreme Court challenge has not been previously reported.

The CCI too has approached the Supreme Court, seeking to reverse the tribunal’s decision to give Google partial relief, according to a third source. The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.

Google has been particularly concerned about India’s Android decision as the directives were seen as more sweeping than those imposed in the European Commission’s landmark 2018 ruling against the operating system.

