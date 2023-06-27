Vande Bharat Express Launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat Express trains

PM Narendra Modi. Reuters
According to two sources, Google has asked India’s Supreme Court to overturn antitrust guidelines against it for misuse of the Android market, as it continues its legal battle with the competition watchdog in one of its most significant regions.
In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) stated that Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers 97 per cent of India’s 600 million cell phones, had abused its dominant position.
It ordered Google to eliminate device manufacturer limitations, including app pre-installation and fined the company $163 million, which it paid.
In March, an Indian panel granted the Alphabet Inc business partial relief by overturning four of the ten instructions in the case.
The panel upheld CCI’s conclusions of Google’s anti-competitive behaviour but granted Google some relief by overturning several of the directions that compelled it to change its business model.
According to the first person with firsthand information, Google requests the Supreme Court to overturn the remaining instructions.
The source added that Google is also arguing in its filing made on Monday that it has not abused its market position and should not be liable to pay a penalty.
Google in a statement confirmed the Supreme Court filing, saying that it looked forward to presenting its case and demonstrating how Android benefited users and developers.
The Indian tribunal had ruled authorities must prove harm caused by anti-competitive behaviour “but did not apply this requirement” to several of CCI’s Android directives, Google said, explaining the rationale of its latest challenge.
Google’s Supreme Court challenge has not been previously reported.
The CCI too has approached the Supreme Court, seeking to reverse the tribunal’s decision to give Google partial relief, according to a third source. The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.
Google has been particularly concerned about India’s Android decision as the directives were seen as more sweeping than those imposed in the European Commission’s landmark 2018 ruling against the operating system.
