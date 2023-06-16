India LIVE Updates: Mob torches Union minister's home in Imphal, Manipur

08:04 (ist)

Manipur: Mob torches Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's residence in Imphal

"I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home," MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh told ANI.