India LIVE Updates: Mob torches Union minister's home in Imphal, Manipur

Encounter underway in Kupwara, J&K
An encounter between terrorists and security personnel is underway in Kupwara's Jumagand area.
"I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home," MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh told ANI.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Mandvi witnesses strong winds as an impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/2JKV5Rwhkz— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023
The Law Commission has sought views from the public and religious organisations on Uniform Civil Code within 30 days. With the UCC, the Centre aims to bring one law applicable to all religious communities on personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession among others
India and China are at loggerheads again, this time over visas for journalists. The foreign ministry in Beijing has accused New Delhi of ‘unfair treatment’ by denying visa renewals to scribes and ejecting all of them; China has done a tit for tat
NEWS: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday at the age of 86, was described as 'one of the most influential men in Italian history' by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video message