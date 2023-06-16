India LIVE Updates: Mob torches Union minister's home in Imphal, Manipur

LIVE updates: 'I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home,' MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh told ANI

FP Staff June 16, 2023 08:07:39 IST
India LIVE Updates: Mob torches Union minister's home in Imphal, Manipur

File image. Riots in Manipur. PTI

June 16, 2023 - 08:42 (IST)

Encounter underway in Kupwara, J&K

An encounter between terrorists and security personnel is underway in Kupwara's Jumagand area.

June 16, 2023 - 08:26 (IST)

Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Gujarat's Morbi

June 16, 2023 - 08:20 (IST)

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains, strong winds damage 300 electric poles in Morbi, Gujarat


Power outage has been reported in around 45 villages in Gujarat's Morbi district.

June 16, 2023 - 08:04 (IST)

Manipur: Mob torches Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's residence in Imphal

"I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home," MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh told ANI.

This is Firstpost’s daily live blog where we get you the latest updates from all over India.

Updated Date: June 16, 2023 08:45:45 IST

