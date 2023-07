Auto refresh feeds

US Congressman Shri Thanedar criticised the incident in a strong-worded tweet."I condemn in the strongest possible terms the attacks at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Violence and attempts to instil terror are unacceptable in democracy," tweeted Thanedar.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh today PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. He will then travel to Gorakhpur where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press… pic.twitter.com/Pp5AZ5PI2b

#WATCH | Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Thiruvananthapuram As per IMD, Thiruvananthapuram is expected to experience a cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers today. pic.twitter.com/itB6cjZmIF

The Gujarat High Court will on Friday deliver its verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.As per the causelist issued by the HC on Thursday, the court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak will deliver the verdict at 11:00 am.

The humble tomatoes are now going at princely rates up north, with the kitchen staple going at Rs 250 per kg in Gangotri Dham and Rs 180 to 200 per kg in Uttarkashi district.A vegetable seller said tomatoes have become dearer in the region all of a sudden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of ten projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore, officials said.This is Modi's first visit to the Congress-ruled state, where Assembly elections are due this year-end, after being elected as the prime minister for the second term in 2019.

Several lawmakers in the United States condemned the attempted arson and violent rhetoric aimed at Indian diplomats, including the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

US Congressmen Shri Thanedar, Rich McCormick and Brian Fitzpatrick, from Michigan 13th district, Georgia’s 6th Congressional district and Pennsylnania’s 1st Congressional district respectively, took to Twitter to register their outrage at attempts by pro-Khalistani elements to “instil terror”.