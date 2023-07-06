Auto refresh feeds

Manipur government further extends the ban on internet services in the State till 1500 hours of 10th July 2023. pic.twitter.com/8nOKAmYVAF

#WATCH | Four people were rescued by Nadiad Fire Brigade officials after their car got stuck in water due to waterlogging in an underpass in Gujarat's Nadiad. pic.twitter.com/mMkBhRSmTv

Four people rescued after their car got stuck due to waterlogging in an underpass in Gujarat's Nadiad

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city; visuals from K Kamraj Marg pic.twitter.com/UnAESRZAOX

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday and also witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar.Jaishankar is on a four-day official visit to Tanzania, where he is set to hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

At least 16 people, including three children, died when toxic gas leaked from a cylinder near Johannesburg, South African police said.

#WATCH | Delhi | NCP President Sharad Pawar's posters and hoardings were removed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar left his residence for Delhi where the party's National Executive meeting is scheduled for today. Amid NCP vs NCP crisis in… pic.twitter.com/RLeluKHiHY

Delhi | Amid NCP vs NCP crisis in Maharashtra, Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress puts up a poster designed on a scene from the film 'Baahubali - The Beginning', showing its character 'Kattappa' stabbing 'Amarendra Baahubali' in the back. pic.twitter.com/ojq7EmXO7A

Five million users signed up for the app in the first four hours of its launch, Zuckerberg posted on Threads.

India is among one of the most sought-after players on the global stage and United States has taken its own step to develop much further the relationship between the two countries, Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs said on Thursday.

Manipur government on Wednesday further extended the ban on internet services in the State till July 10, 2023.

An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity.

According to the official notification, this order shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm on July 10.

It further said that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in Manipur.

