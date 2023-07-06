Sharad Pawar Live Updates: New Delhi Municipal Council removes posters and hoardings of Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar Live Updates: NCP President Sharad Pawar's posters and hoardings were removed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)

FP Staff Last Updated:July 06, 2023 09:07:20 IST
File image of NCP President Sharad Pawar. ANI

July 06, 2023 - 09:55 (IST)

Kurt Campbell Live Updates

'No secret that India one of most sought-after players on global stage': Kurt Campbell

India is among one of the most sought-after players on the global stage and United States has taken its own step to develop much further the relationship between the two countries, Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs said on Thursday.

July 06, 2023 - 09:40 (IST)

Meta's Thread Live Updates

Five million Threads sign-ups in first four hours: Zuckerberg

Five million users signed up for the app in the first four hours of its launch, Zuckerberg posted on Threads.

July 06, 2023 - 09:32 (IST)

Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates

Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress puts up a poster designed on a scene from the film 'Baahubali'

July 06, 2023 - 08:58 (IST)

Sharad Pawar Live Updates

NCP President Sharad Pawar's posters and hoardings were removed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)

July 06, 2023 - 08:28 (IST)

South Africa Live Updates 

Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills 16 people, including three children

At least 16 people, including three children, died when toxic gas leaked from a cylinder near Johannesburg, South African police said.

July 06, 2023 - 08:14 (IST)

IIT Madras campus Live Updates

Jaishankar, Zanzibar President witness signing of agreement to set up IIT Madras campus

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday and also witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar.Jaishankar is on a four-day official visit to Tanzania, where he is set to hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

July 06, 2023 - 07:33 (IST)

Monsoon Live Updates

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains on Monday morning

July 06, 2023 - 07:31 (IST)

Monsoon Live Updates

Four people  rescued after their car got stuck due to waterlogging in an underpass in Gujarat's Nadiad

July 06, 2023 - 07:28 (IST)

Manipur Live Updates

Manipur government further extends the ban on internet services till 10 July

Manipur government on Wednesday further extended the ban on internet services in the State till July 10, 2023.

An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity.

According to the official notification, this order shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm on July 10.

It further said that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in Manipur.

Published on: July 06, 2023 07:53:21 IST

