Manipur government on Wednesday further extended the ban on internet services in the State till July 10, 2023.
An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity.
According to the official notification, this order shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm on July 10.
It further said that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in Manipur.
