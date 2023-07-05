Congress LIVE Updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slams govt over price rise, unemployment

Congress LIVE: Kharge's assault comes a day after the Congress lambasted the Centre for rising vegetable and other critical food costs, demanding that his administration take quick action to solve the issue

July 05, 2023
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

July 05, 2023

Large portion of road caves in at Delhi's Janakpuri, no injuries reported

A large piece of the road in Delhi's Janakpuri district fell in. There were no reported casualties in the event. Barricades have been erected around the collapsed area, and Delhi Police officers are on the scene.

July 05, 2023

ICAI CA Inter, Final Results May 2023 released on icai.nic.in; direct link here

Today, July 5, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued the CA Intermediate and CA Final Results 2023. Candidates who took the Chartered Accountant, CA Inter, and CA Final examinations can get their results via icai.nic.in, the ICAI's official website.

"Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," ICAI announced on Twitter.

July 05, 2023

Kharge slams govt over price rise, unemployment

On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Modi administration over growing prices and unemployment, claiming that people will not believe the BJP's "hollow slogans" and will vote it out of office this time.

His assault comes a day after the Congress lambasted the Centre for rising vegetable and other critical food costs, demanding that his administration take quick action to solve the issue.

"Both inflation and unemployment are increasing continuously due to the loot of the Modi government. But the BJP is engrossed in the greed for power," Kharge alleged in a tweet in Hindi. 

July 05, 2023

Indian shares muted on weak global cues; financials slip

On Wednesday, Indian stocks dipped slightly as investors grabbed profits at higher levels over fears of a trade war between the United States and China.

As of 10:30 a.m. IST, the Nifty index was down 0.07 per cent at 19,375.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 65,400.03.

High-weightage financials fell more than 0.6 per cent, led by HDFC and HDFC Bank, which fell more than 2.5 per cent apiece.

The drop comes after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declared that HDFC will be removed from the Nifty 50 from July 13.

July 05, 2023

Light to moderate rain predicted in Delhi

The Met Office has issued a yellow advisory for light to moderate rain in Delhi on Wednesday, saying that the showers might flood low-lying regions and affect traffic flow on major routes.  

The lowest temperature at Delhi's major meteorological station, Safdarjung Observatory, was 27.8 degrees Celsius, which is usual for this time of year. The highest temperature is expected to be approximately 35 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, rain fell in parts of Delhi, and the India Meteorological Department predicted gloomy skies with intermittent showers for the next six to seven days.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. 

July 05, 2023

Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.08 against US dollar

In early trade on Wednesday, the rupee fell 7 paise to 82.08 versus the US dollar, driven down by the strength of the American currency in the outside market and increasing demand for the dollar from importers.

Foreign money inflows continued to boost the local currency and limit the slide. The domestic unit started at 82.05 on the interbank foreign exchange, then dropped to 82.08, a 7-paise drop from its previous closing.

The rupee had finished at 82.01 per dollar on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies, increased 0.8 per cent to 103.12.

July 05, 2023

Muslim groups in Kerala to put up legal, political fight against Uniform Civil Code

Representatives of prominent Muslim organisations in Kerala vowed to legally and politically "fight" the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The organisations, led by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), believe that if UCC is adopted, it will harm people other than Muslims.

"UCC is not an issue of Muslims, it is of all people. We will unite all people against it and fight legally and politically," said Indian Union Muslim League(IUML) state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal who attended the Tuesday's meeting.

PK Kunhalikutty, a senior IUML leader and MLA, claimed that UCC is being exploited to divide people along communal lines.

Aside from the IUML, two factions of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, two factions of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Muslim Education Society, and the Muslim Service Society attended the conference.

July 05, 2023

2 incidents of intermittent firing in Manipur, no casualties reported

Intermittent firings were recorded in two locations in Manipur, the most recent in the early hours of Wednesday, but no injuries have been reported, according to security sources here.

They reported the first instance of sporadic shooting between two villages in the Khoijumtambi region between 7 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the exchange of fire ended after a while, and no casualties were recorded.

The other occurrence occurred on Wednesday about 4.30 a.m. near the ridge line east of Phaileng. According to the sources, there were no casualties in this incident as well.

So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

July 05, 2023

Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet

The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, has issued a whip to all MLAs, urging them to attend a major meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, while the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has also invited a separate gathering of party lawmakers here.

The one-line whip issued on Tuesday by Jitendra Awhad, chief whip of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, said that Sharad Pawar has scheduled a meeting at 1 p.m. on July 5 at the Y B Chavan Centre, and that all MLAs must attend.

After nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government with eight other MLAs on Sunday, Pawar senior appointed Awhad as chief whip.

The Ajit Pawar camp also issued a notice on Tuesday to all current and former legislators, parliamentarians, office-bearers, working committee members and others, asking them to attend a meeting convened by Sunil Tatkare, the Maharashtra unit president appointed by the group, at the MET institute's premises in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

July 05, 2023

UGC on minimum criteria for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor

For all Higher Education Institutions, the minimum requirement for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor should be NET/SET/SLET, according to the UGC (University Grants Commission).

India declined to support China’s grandiose Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on Tuesday, becoming the first country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to do so.

Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan reiterated their support for the BRI in a proclamation released at the conclusion of a virtual summit hosted by India.

“Reaffirming their support for China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) initiative, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan note the ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI,” it said.

According to the declaration, the member states also thought it was important to ensure the implementation of the SCO Economic Development Strategy 2030, which was adopted by “interested member states,” as well as projects aimed at promoting cooperation in areas such as digital economy, high technology, and modernization of existing international road and rail transport routes.

In his opening remarks at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need of improving connectivity while emphasising the importance of adhering to the core values of the SCO charter, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member nations.

July 05, 2023

