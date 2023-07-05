Congress LIVE Updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slams govt over price rise, unemployment

Congress LIVE Updates

Kharge slams govt over price rise, unemployment

On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Modi administration over growing prices and unemployment, claiming that people will not believe the BJP's "hollow slogans" and will vote it out of office this time.

His assault comes a day after the Congress lambasted the Centre for rising vegetable and other critical food costs, demanding that his administration take quick action to solve the issue.

"Both inflation and unemployment are increasing continuously due to the loot of the Modi government. But the BJP is engrossed in the greed for power," Kharge alleged in a tweet in Hindi.