Congress LIVE Updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slams govt over price rise, unemployment

India declined to support China’s grandiose Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on Tuesday, becoming the first country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to do so.
Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan reiterated their support for the BRI in a proclamation released at the conclusion of a virtual summit hosted by India.
“Reaffirming their support for China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) initiative, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan note the ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI,” it said.
According to the declaration, the member states also thought it was important to ensure the implementation of the SCO Economic Development Strategy 2030, which was adopted by “interested member states,” as well as projects aimed at promoting cooperation in areas such as digital economy, high technology, and modernization of existing international road and rail transport routes.
In his opening remarks at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need of improving connectivity while emphasising the importance of adhering to the core values of the SCO charter, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member nations.
