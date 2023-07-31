Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates: Jharkhand unit of I.N.D.I.A to protest against Centre over Manipur issue on August 1

India Rupee LIVE Updates
Indian rupee to take cues from US data, bond yields may see uptick
The Indian rupee will be influenced by a flood of significant US data that will assist investors in determining the Federal Reserve's rate path for the rest of the year, while bond yields may continue to rise this week.
The rupee fell 0.3 per cent last week, snapping a two-week rising streak, and finished at 82.2475. According to dealers, it was trading in the 81.66-82.34 area due to probable dollar purchases by the Reserve Bank of India and oil corporations. This week, they estimate the currency to trade around the 81.80-82.40 area.