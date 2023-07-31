Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates: Jharkhand unit of I.N.D.I.A to protest against Centre over Manipur issue on August 1

Auto refresh feeds

Furthermore, all I.N.D.I.A. MLAs in the Jharkhand Assembly would protest the same issue at 11 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly.

The gathering determined that the coalition will protest the violence and crimes against women in Manipur on August 1 at Rajbhavan.

On Sunday, the Jharkhand section of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) had its maiden meeting at the Jharkhand Congress Headquarters in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, “Today in the meeting the members of the I.N.D.I.A have decided to protest against the Central government over the Manipur incident in front of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on August 1. Protests will be organised in all the districts of the state. We’ll also submit a memorandum.”

On being asked about the law and order situation in Jharkhand, JMM MP Hansda said, “The incidents which are happening in Jharkhand or any other places, they might be the secluded incidents. But in Manipur, this (the violence) is happening continuously for the last few months, and the central government is not taking appropriate actions.”