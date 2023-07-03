Maharashtra LIVE News Updates: Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of majority of MLAs, according to NCP

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

‘BJP called NCP a corrupt party, now welcoming its leaders’: Supriya Sule as Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt

Hours after Ajit Pawar and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) officials joined the Maharashtra administration of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule slammed the BJP, claiming it welcomed her party's leaders while labelling her party corrupt.

"BJP is 24x7 in election mood...BJP, which called the NCP a corrupt party, are now welcoming our leaders. How? I don't want to comment on who will be the candidates of BJP. I will concentrate on my work rather than peeking inside others' life...I am always with NCP and truth, I face these types of challenges every day. This one (Ajit Pawar's revolt) is a new challenge for me, " said Supriya Sule while addressing a press conference.