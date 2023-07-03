Maharashtra LIVE News Updates: Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of majority of MLAs, according to NCP

Maharashtra LIVE News: The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 lawmakers to avoid the restrictions of anti-defection legislation

FP Staff July 03, 2023 07:29:47 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Maharashtra LIVE News Updates: Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of majority of MLAs, according to NCP

In the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes the oath of office as a Maharashtra Minister. Twitter/ @ANI

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 03, 2023 - 09:22 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

‘BJP called NCP a corrupt party, now welcoming its leaders’: Supriya Sule as Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt

Hours after Ajit Pawar and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) officials joined the Maharashtra administration of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule slammed the BJP, claiming it welcomed her party's leaders while labelling her party corrupt.

"BJP is 24x7 in election mood...BJP, which called the NCP a corrupt party, are now welcoming our leaders. How? I don't want to comment on who will be the candidates of BJP. I will concentrate on my work rather than peeking inside others' life...I am always with NCP and truth, I face these types of challenges every day. This one (Ajit Pawar's revolt) is a new challenge for me, " said Supriya Sule while addressing a press conference.

July 03, 2023 - 09:15 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

NCP appoints Jitendra Awhad as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

After Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde Maharashtra cabinet, the Nationalist Congress Party chose Jitendra Satish Awhad as chief whip.

NCP state President Jayant Patil appointed Awhad as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) new Leader of Opposition and Chief Whip in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

This came just hours after Ajit Pawar resigned and joined the Maharashtra government with some other NCP leaders. On Sunday evening, Awhad, the party's National General Secretary, arrived at the Maharashtra Speaker's office and handed over his appointment letter to the Assembly Speaker.

July 03, 2023 - 09:04 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Shinde, claims Saamana

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged on Monday that NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, will soon replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar shocked his uncle Sharad Pawar, who formed the NCP 24 years ago, by leading a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister.       

In addition, eight NCP politicians were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-BJP administration.

According to an editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) newspaper 'Saamana,' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not only "muddied" Maharashtra politics, but also national politics.

"Ajit Pawar has made a record of taking oath as deputy chief minister. This time the 'deal' is strong," it said.

July 03, 2023 - 08:57 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Ajit Pawar's Maha switch: How NCP neta has given the state 2 deputy CMs

Maharashtra politics is in disarray. Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was sworn in as the state's deputy chief minister on Sunday. He joined the state administration led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with eight other MPs from his party. The 63-year-old former Opposition leader will share the office with Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.

The Sunday political happenings involving Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar have resulted in Maharashtra having two deputy chief ministers for the first time.

Ajit Pawar was sworn in for the seventh time as deputy chief minister, while eight of his colleagues were appointed as ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

Read More

July 03, 2023 - 08:46 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Shinde takes 'hit wicket' jibe at Sharad Pawar's 'googly' 

In a surprise and dramatic political move, NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, changing political equations in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly elections next year and having ramifications for national politics.

On a day of tumultuous political happenings in Maharashtra, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde used the cricket term "hit wicket" in apparent reaction to NCP leader Sharad Pawar's earlier usage of the "googly" comparison to criticise BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The action by Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, who was joined by eight other NCP MLAs in joining the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet, comes amid efforts by opposition parties to establish unity in order to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar has been a prominent figure in opposition unity attempts.

Shinde slammed NCP chairman Sharad Pawar, saying that although some were talking about "googly," everyone saw who was clean bowled and that "it's a hit wicket."

July 03, 2023 - 08:15 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

NCP files disqualification petition against 9 MLAs including Ajit Pawar

Following the surprise and dramatic political move by NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders to join the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil announced on Sunday that his party has filed a disqualification petition against the leaders, including Ajit Pawar.

Patil told reporters late Sunday that the disqualification petition had been handed to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

“We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the Assembly, and we will send hard copies as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders,” said NCP leader Jayant Patil.

Read More

July 03, 2023 - 07:53 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of majority of MLAs: NCP

According to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led administration as Deputy Chief Minister alongside certain leaders, does not have the backing of 36 MLAs as indicated.

Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson for the NCP, also stated that the party's working president Supriya Sule and state unit leader Jayant Patil are calling all 53 MLAs, and that the situation will be clearer by Monday.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 lawmakers to avoid the restrictions of anti-defection legislation.

"Ajit Pawar doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed," claimed Crasto.

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM in the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday afternoon, while eight other MLAs of NCP were sworn in as ministers.

In the evening, sources cited a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan to claim that Ajit Pawar enjoys the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six of nine MLCs of his party.

July 03, 2023 - 07:50 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Developments in NCP won't impact Oppn unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's rebellion

On Sunday, hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde administration, Supriya Sule, the party's working president and his cousin, claimed the events in the party will not affect the Opposition's unity.

Sule told a late-night news conference in Mumbai that her father, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar, will increase in stature.

"Our credibility will only rise after this," she predicted.

Ajit Pawar was appointed deputy chief minister by the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition in Maharashtra on Sunday, while eight other party heavyweights were appointed ministers.

July 03, 2023 - 07:29 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Failed double engine now has third wheel: Aaditya's dig at NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde-BJP administration in Maharashtra on Sunday, saying the "failed double engine government" now had a "third wheel" with NCP politician Ajit Pawar joining the cabinet.

He stated that the present political battle is between selfishness and principle.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, pulled off a shocking mutiny in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), causing a vertical split, and joined forces with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. Eight more party leaders were appointed ministers.

In a tweet, Thackeray said the original "gaddars" (traitors), a reference to 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, "were dreaming desperately of a cabinet berth, sat there today watching nine others take oath, but none could be ministers again".

July 03, 2023 - 07:28 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Ajit Pawar's supporters celebrate his induction into Maharashtra cabinet

On Sunday, supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar celebrated his appointment as deputy chief minister in Maharashtra by setting off fireworks in his hometown of Baramati, Pune district.

"We are with Ajitdada. We will accept whatever decision he takes," said Raviraj Taware, a staunch supporter of the Baramati MLA.

He asserted that the majority of youngsters and social workers in Baramati support Ajit Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar means development politics. He empowered the common party workers while developing Baramati," said Yogesh Jagtap, a director at Malegaon Sugar Cooperative Mill and former president of NCP's youth wing of Pune district.

Baramati is a Pawar pocket borough.

Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's cousin, is a Member of Parliament from Baramati.

On Sunday, supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar celebrated his appointment as deputy chief minister in Maharashtra by setting off fireworks in his hometown of Baramati, Pune district.

“We are with Ajitdada. We will accept whatever decision he takes,” said Raviraj Taware, a staunch supporter of the Baramati MLA.

He asserted that the majority of youngsters and social workers in Baramati support Ajit Pawar.

“Ajit Pawar means development politics. He empowered the common party workers while developing Baramati,” said Yogesh Jagtap, a director at Malegaon Sugar Cooperative Mill and former president of NCP’s youth wing of Pune district.

Baramati is a Pawar pocket borough.

Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar’s cousin, is a Member of Parliament from Baramati.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 03, 2023 08:38:47 IST

also read

International Yoga Day LIVE: 'Wonderful to see world come together for Yoga,' says PM Modi at UN HQ
India

International Yoga Day LIVE: 'Wonderful to see world come together for Yoga,' says PM Modi at UN HQ

Yoga Day at UN LIVE Updates: 'Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal,' PM Modi said

Why does Mumbai keep struggling with waterlogging year after year?
Explainers

Why does Mumbai keep struggling with waterlogging year after year?

Mumbai’s topography, its colonial-era stormwater drainage system that the BMC continues to struggle to keep unclogged and properly desilted, and encroachment are among the main reasons the financial capital comes to a standstill every monsoon

Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC orders central forces to provide security to lone ISF MLA
India

Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC orders central forces to provide security to lone ISF MLA

West Bengal Panchayat polls LIVE: Supreme Court earlier rejected pleas challenging deployment of central forces, saying "elections cannot be followed by violence"