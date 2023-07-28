India LIVE Updates

Indian-origin student struck by lightning in Houston recovering

A 25-year-old Indian-origin student, who was struck by lightning earlier this month and was fighting for her life, is off ventilator and on the road to recovery, doctors said.

Susroonya Koduru, a foreign exchange student studying information technology at the University of Houston, was walking along a pond with her friends on July 2 at the San Jacinto Monument Park when lightning hit.