Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' event that focuses on semiconductor industry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023', a national-level event focusing on the semiconductor industry, in Gandhinagar on Friday.
PM Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled to inaugurate the event at 10.30 am.
On Thursday, the first day of his tour, the prime minister inaugurated a greenfield international airport near Rajkot city and other development projects on the first day of his tour. He also addressed a gathering in Rajkot city later.