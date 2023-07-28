Manipur Video LIVE updates: 'Zero tolerance towards any crimes against women', Centre to SC

The Central government has taken a decision, with the consent of the Manipur government, to entrust the investigation of the viral video of two women to the CBI, the affidavit stated

Representational Image. ANI

July 28, 2023 - 09:52 (IST)

Semicon India 2023 LIVE Updates

Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' event that focuses on semiconductor industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023', a national-level event focusing on the semiconductor industry, in Gandhinagar on Friday. 
PM Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled to inaugurate the event at 10.30 am.
On Thursday, the first day of his tour, the prime minister inaugurated a greenfield international airport near Rajkot city and other development projects on the first day of his tour. He also addressed a gathering in Rajkot city later. 

July 28, 2023 - 09:42 (IST)

Indian monsoon LIVE updates

Himachal rains: NH-5 blocked in Shimla and Kinnaur districts following landslides

Stretches of National Highway-5, at Broni Nallah and Khaneri in the Shimla district and Kaksthal in the Kinnaur district, were blocked owing to landslides after heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shared images of the blocked stretches of the highway in two Himachal districts.

July 28, 2023 - 09:24 (IST)

Amarnath Yatra LIVE updates

Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leaves from the Pantha Chowk base camp to Baltal and Pahalgam routes 

July 28, 2023 - 08:19 (IST)
India LIVE Updates
 

Indian-origin student struck by lightning in Houston recovering

 
A 25-year-old Indian-origin student, who was struck by lightning earlier this month and was fighting for her life, is off ventilator and on the road to recovery, doctors said.
Susroonya Koduru, a foreign exchange student studying information technology at the University of Houston, was walking along a pond with her friends on July 2 at the San Jacinto Monument Park when lightning hit.  

July 28, 2023 - 08:09 (IST)

Indian monsoon LIVE Updates

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Thane, Maharashtra

July 28, 2023 - 08:07 (IST)

Indian monsoon LIVE Updates

Severe water-logging in Gujarat's Navsari following incessant rainfall

July 28, 2023 - 08:05 (IST)

Syria explosion LIVE updates

6 killed, over 20 injured in Syria explosion

At least six people were killed and 23 others were injured after an explosion took place on Thursday night in Syria, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. 
According to the news agency, the explosion targeted Assayida Zainab town in the Damascus countryside.

July 28, 2023 - 08:02 (IST)

China LIVE Updates

China providing technology, equipment to Russia : US intel report

China is providing technology and equipment to Russia, which is engaged in war with Ukraine, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, United States. 
The report titled, "Support Provided by the People’s Republic of China to Russia," said that China has become the most important trading partner of Russia after trade with Western countries plunged in 2022.

July 28, 2023 - 08:00 (IST)

Delhi Police in Jama Masjid LIVE Updates

Delhi Police conducts late-night patrolling in Jama Masjid area ahead of Muharram

A late-night patrolling was conducted in the Jama Masjid area of old Delhi on Thursday ahead of the Muharram procession, a senior police officer said. 
"The patrolling is part of an institutionalised mechanism that we conduct from time to time. However, keeping in mind the Muharram procession the day after tomorrow, to bring agility in the police force and inculcate the fear of law in the minds of mischief mongers, this is an exercise of the police force which we are doing", said Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi on Thursday. 

The Centre on Thursday through its affidavit informed the Supreme Court that the approach of the Central government is of “zero tolerance towards any crimes against women” and apprised it that it has decided to transfer the case of the viral video of two women to the CBI.

The Central government has taken a decision, with the consent of the Manipur government, to entrust the investigation of the viral video of two women to the CBI, the affidavit stated.

Published on: July 28, 2023 08:11:11 IST

