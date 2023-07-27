India Monsoons LIVE Blog: With 1557.8 mm rainfall so far this month, Mumbai records its wettest July ever

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls LIVE Update

Amit Shah chairs BJP's core committee meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the BJP's core committee meeting here on Wednesday, ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections later this year.

The meeting lasted over three and a half hours.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP figures such as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party's state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.

Chouhan and Sharma had earlier greeted Shah upon his arrival in Bhopal.

Shah's visit to the state capital was his second in less than a week to assess the party's readiness for the assembly elections.