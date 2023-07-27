India Monsoons LIVE Blog: With 1557.8 mm rainfall so far this month, Mumbai records its wettest July ever

India Monsoons LIVE: Continuous torrential rains pummelling Mumbai all day, causing the meteorological service to raise the 'orange' signal to 'red' from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon

FP Staff Last Updated:July 27, 2023 07:21:29 IST
Representational image. Twitter/@baxirahul

July 27, 2023 - 07:39 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls LIVE Update

Amit Shah chairs BJP's core committee meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the BJP's core committee meeting here on Wednesday, ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections later this year.

The meeting lasted over three and a half hours.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP figures such as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party's state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.

Chouhan and Sharma had earlier greeted Shah upon his arrival in Bhopal.

Shah's visit to the state capital was his second in less than a week to assess the party's readiness for the assembly elections.

July 27, 2023 - 07:35 (IST)

Kapil Sibal LIVE Update

Kapil Sibal to appear for DPAP during hearings on Article 370 in SC

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal will attend on behalf of the DPAP in the Supreme Court during a hearing on a bundle of petitions contesting the repeal of Article 370, the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led party announced on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court will begin day-to-day hearings on a bundle of petitions contesting the repeal of Article 370, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 2.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set July 27 as the deadline for various parties to file written submissions and convenience compilations.

"We requested senior lawyer Kapil Sibal to appear for the hearings on Article 370 and he has graciously agreed," said Salman Nizami, the chief spokesperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

In 2019, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided the state into Union Territories. Several applications have been filed in the Supreme Court contesting the move of repealing the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

July 27, 2023 - 07:32 (IST)

Coal Scam LIVE Update

Former MP Vijay Darda lodged in Tihar jail

On Wednesday, former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda was placed in Tihar prison's central cell number 2 after a city court sentenced him to four years in prison in a case involving irregularities in the distribution of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

According to a senior jail official, Darda was housed in ward number 3 of central jail number 2 following completing the requirements, including the medical checkup.

Earlier in the day, the court sentenced Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal to four years in prison for obtaining the block by "cheating" the Centre.

July 27, 2023 - 07:20 (IST)

India Monsoons LIVE Update

With 1557.8 mm rainfall so far this month, Mumbai records its wettest July ever

After heavy rains all day, Mumbai had its wettest July ever on Wednesday, with the month so far receiving a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The previous wettest July on record was in 2020, when the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representing Mumbai's suburbs) recorded 1,502 mm of rain. 

Santacruz (observatory) reported 1,433 mm from July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am). So today, the IMD reported that the record for wettest July was broken at 2030 (8.30 p.m.) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far.

Continuous torrential rains pummelled Mumbai all day, causing the meteorological service to raise the ‘orange’ signal to ‘red’ from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon.

The red signal, which predicts severe to very heavy rainfall in a few locations and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, is in effect from 8 p.m. on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon and includes Mumbai and its suburbs.

Published on: July 27, 2023 07:21:29 IST

