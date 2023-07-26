Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates: Congress MP submits Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Opposition Alliance LIVE: Manish Tewari, a Congress MP, has filed an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha, requesting that the Manipur issue be discussed

FP Staff Last Updated:July 26, 2023 10:27:58 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates: Congress MP submits Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Representational image

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 26, 2023 - 10:42 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

‘People have confidence in PM Modi, BJP’: Parliamentary Affairs Minister on no-confidence motion moved by Opp parties

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that people have confidence in PM Modi and BJP.

He added that the opposition brought a No Confidence Motion in the last term as well however the people of India taught them a lesson.

July 26, 2023 - 10:27 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

Congress MP submits Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Manish Tewari, a Congress MP, has filed an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha, requesting that the Manipur issue be discussed.

July 26, 2023 - 10:08 (IST)

Karnataka LIVE Updates

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says govt well-prepared to tackle rain situation

With rains lashing majority of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state administration has evaluated risky regions and is well-prepared to deal with the situation.

He urged people to obey the local administration's directions.

"The @Indiametdept has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The Government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on ground," the Chief Minister tweeted.

To ensure safety, District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration, he further said.

July 26, 2023 - 09:49 (IST)

CSIR-NET Exam Results LIVE Updates

Joint CSIR UGC NET Result for June 2023 Session declared

The results of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) for the June 2023 session are now available on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

To obtain their scores, candidates must provide their application number and date of birth. The test was taken by 1,99,890 of the 2,74,027 enrolled students.

July 26, 2023 - 09:23 (IST)

Odisha Rains LIVE Updates

Heavy rain likely in Odisha, IMD asks fishermen not to venture into sea till July 27

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected across Odisha, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday.

"Heavy rain is likely over Odisha on July 26, with heavy to very heavy rain likely over many parts of South and Coastal Odisha. Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea till July 27", said Umashankar Das, senior scientist, IMD on Tuesday.

July 26, 2023 - 09:11 (IST)

Delhi Rains LIVE Updates

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in several places

On Wednesday, residents of Delhi-NCR awoke to heavy rain, which caused flooding in various locations. The lack of visibility on the highways also impacted vehicular traffic.

However, the deluge provided welcome relief from the searing heat in the national capital, which had been experiencing humid weather for many days.

Traffic was disrupted in various districts of Delhi, including ITO, which has been flooded for most of this month.

Read More

July 26, 2023 - 09:07 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

Cloudburst damages houses in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

According to officials, many dwellings and agricultural products were destroyed when a cloud burst in the Gadsa Valley area of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday.

The event occurred in the early hours of the morning.

"We were informed that there is a cloudburst in Gadsa Valley. The incident occurred at around 4.00 am. Twenty-three families have been affected by the incident. Five houses have been completely damaged," Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu said.

July 26, 2023 - 08:52 (IST)

Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates

Congress to hold meeting of party MPs at 10:30 am

The Congress party convened a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the party's parliamentary office on Tuesday.

The Congress has also issued a three-line whip requiring its Lok Sabha members to appear in Parliament today.

Significantly, the Opposition parties have agreed to submit a no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha today against the BJP-led central government.

July 26, 2023 - 08:43 (IST)

Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates

‘When will you give answers on Manipur violence?’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh asks PM Modi

"Team INDIA (opposition alliance) and all the MPs want to ask the PM just one question - when will he give answers on Manipur violence in the Parliament?" Sanjay Singh, an AAP MP, continues to demonstrate outside Parliament against the Manipur situation and his suspension from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the session.

July 26, 2023 - 08:40 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

Opposition parties in India not Mujahideen but 'Marjeevade' or living martyrs: Congress

The Congress said Tuesday that ethnic unrest and the situation in Manipur cannot be compared to isolated incidences of crimes against women in other states, and that it calls for a complete discussion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech in Parliament.

The opposition parties in the INDIA coalition, according to the Congress, are "living martyrs" of democracy.

It is not appropriate for those in prime ministerial positions to compare the INDIA coalition to the East India Company or the Indian Mujahideen, according to the party.

Load More

According to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, the opposition parties have agreed to submit a no-confidence resolution against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, opposition members have resorted to demonstrations and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, prompting multiple adjournments of the two Houses.

“Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow,” Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attempted to break the impasse in both chambers of Parliament by writing to Opposition leaders and offering a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Leaders of the INDIA alliance discussed a plan to launch a no-confidence resolution against the government in the Lok Sabha during the INDIA alliance’s floor strategy meeting. This no-confidence vote poses almost little threat to the Narendra Modi government, which has the support of at least 332 Lok Sabha members.

Published on: July 26, 2023 07:28:28 IST

also read

Two months of Manipur violence: The Meiteis vs the Kuki-Naga battle, explained
India

Two months of Manipur violence: The Meiteis vs the Kuki-Naga battle, explained

The situation in Manipur has reached a tipping point; a video has gone viral of two women being paraded naked by a mob. But what is at the heart of this violence that has gripped the state since 3 May?

'I consider rockets like a baby': ISRO chairman S Somanath after successful launch of Chandrayaan-3
India

'I consider rockets like a baby': ISRO chairman S Somanath after successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

Somanath said he enjoyed the launch of Phase-I of Chandrayaan-3 on Friday while adding that he had gone through the entire data and marvelled at "how beautiful the rocket was".