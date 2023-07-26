Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates: Congress MP submits Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Congress LIVE Updates
‘People have confidence in PM Modi, BJP’: Parliamentary Affairs Minister on no-confidence motion moved by Opp parties
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that people have confidence in PM Modi and BJP.
He added that the opposition brought a No Confidence Motion in the last term as well however the people of India taught them a lesson.
