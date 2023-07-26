Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates: Congress MP submits Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Karnataka LIVE Updates

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says govt well-prepared to tackle rain situation

With rains lashing majority of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state administration has evaluated risky regions and is well-prepared to deal with the situation.

He urged people to obey the local administration's directions.

"The @Indiametdept has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The Government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on ground," the Chief Minister tweeted.

To ensure safety, District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration, he further said.