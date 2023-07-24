Delhi Floods LIVE Updates: River Yamuna flows above danger mark at 206.56m

Auto refresh feeds

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter last year, revealed the upcoming logo change in a tweet. He stated that the X.com domain now redirects to https://twitter.com/ and announced that an interim X logo will be unveiled later that day.

On Friday, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered an ASI study of the Gyanvapi complex on a suit filed by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023. The judgement, however, omitted the complex's ablution pond area, which had been blocked on the apex court's order.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear a contempt plea brought by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against a Varanasi district court ruling requiring an Archaeological assessment of India (ASI) assessment of the mosque complex, which is close to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Several opposition MPs have lodged notifications in both the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament, demanding that the ongoing violence in Manipur be discussed. The opposition has insisted that the discussion be preceded by a speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his own initiative.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, will reconvene on Monday after a two-day break, and the deadlock between the government and the Opposition over the Manipur violence is set to worsen, with both parties declaring that they would not budge from their stances.

In a statement on Sunday, the Manipur Police said its Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) had received "a report from a functionary of a political party that a picture of him and his son, collaged with a screenshot of the viral video of two women paraded, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime, was uploaded on various social media platforms".

Some users shared the image on social media networks such as Twitter and Facebook.

The Manipur Police have filed an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly spreading a picture of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and his son and saying that they were personally engaged in the nude parade of two women in the northeastern state on 4 May.

The administration has consented to allow a brief discussion on the Manipur matter, with the Home Minister responding, but the opposition is emphatic about first hearing the prime minister's remarks.

According to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the opposition coalition INDIA wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a detailed speech on Manipur in Parliament, followed by a discussion to reflect a collective feeling of grief and desire for healing.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, the elevation was 206.56 metres. After rain drenched numerous parts of the city on Sunday evening, the Yamuna was flowing at 206.44 metres around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. The administration issued orders to evacuate the low-lying neighbourhoods on Sunday.

In the national capital, the Yamuna River remained over the danger level of 205.33 metres.

Several BJP MPs and senior officials protested escalating crime and atrocities in Rajasthan on Monday in front of the Gandhi monument in Delhi.

With opposition parties preparing to launch an attack on the Centre in Parliament, which has been disrupted since the Monsoon session began, Congress and other party MPs, including AAP, moved notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday, demanding discussions on the situation in the violence-hit state.

However, attaining this milestone is dependent on crucial improvements in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and technology.

The world's most populous country hopes to jump to developed nation status, riding on an unparalleled demographic dividend that requires an annual GDP growth rate of roughly 8% for the next 25 years.

According to a Reuters survey of analysts, India's economy will develop at a decent clip for the rest of this fiscal year and next, but at a far slower rate than its potential rate. The job situation will also improve only modestly.

Byju's owns three office locations in Bengaluru, including a 5.58 lakh square foot facility in Kalyani Tech Park that it has just abandoned. At least six workers verified to Moneycontrol that the corporation has requested them to work from other locations or from their homes beginning July 23. According to the employees, the corporation has also handed up two of the nine floors it had in Prestige Tech Park.

Byju's, India's most valuable edtech firm, has abandoned its largest office facility in Bengaluru in order to slash expenses and shore up liquidity amid a funding delay. According to insiders, it has also handed away a section of another office space in the city.

According to Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will commence a scientific examination of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday.

The ASI crew arrived in Varanasi on Sunday with all of the necessary equipment.

“We got the information from ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) that the survey will begin tomorrow…we have not been told about the timings yet…we are doing all the necessary preparations in terms of security”, said Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Sunday.

An ASI study of the Gyanvapi mosque complex should be conducted, with the exception of the restricted “Wazukhana” section, according to directives given by a Varanasi court on Friday.

“I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has given directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazukhana which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3 to 6 months,” said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appearing for the Hindu side.

The court issued its decision in response to a petition filed by the Hindu side requesting that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct a “scientific survey” of the whole Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The petition was submitted in May of this year by five women who had previously requested permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” within the temple complex in another appeal. A structure, alleged by the Hindus to be a “Shivling” and a “fountain” by the Muslims, was also discovered on May 16, last year during a court-ordered assessment of the mosque close to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.