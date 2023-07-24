Delhi Floods LIVE Updates: River Yamuna flows above danger mark at 206.56m

A road is inundated with water from the swollen river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. AP
According to Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will commence a scientific examination of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday.
The ASI crew arrived in Varanasi on Sunday with all of the necessary equipment.
“We got the information from ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) that the survey will begin tomorrow…we have not been told about the timings yet…we are doing all the necessary preparations in terms of security”, said Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Sunday.
An ASI study of the Gyanvapi mosque complex should be conducted, with the exception of the restricted “Wazukhana” section, according to directives given by a Varanasi court on Friday.
“I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has given directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazukhana which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3 to 6 months,” said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appearing for the Hindu side.
The court issued its decision in response to a petition filed by the Hindu side requesting that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct a “scientific survey” of the whole Gyanvapi mosque premises.
The petition was submitted in May of this year by five women who had previously requested permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” within the temple complex in another appeal. A structure, alleged by the Hindus to be a “Shivling” and a “fountain” by the Muslims, was also discovered on May 16, last year during a court-ordered assessment of the mosque close to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.