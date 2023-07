Auto refresh feeds

Opposition parties have given notice to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, the second day of the Monsoon Session.While in the Lok Sabha the Opposition parties have given notice under Rule 193, in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition have given notice under Rule 176 and Rule 267.

The weather office issued a 'Red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar while 'Orange' alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in the early hours of Friday in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

#WATCH | Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi, continues to decrease gradually. As per the last update from Central Water Commission, the water level is at 205.25 meters. Visuals from Old Railway Bridge pic.twitter.com/v0BZxw7isC

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out at Mangla Haat in Howrah, Kolkata last night. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/w2WiLomJCc

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Manipur situation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation. The MP also demands that the PM should speak in the House.

#WATCH | At the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting, PM Narendra Modi says, "It is fortunate that this meeting is happening in a country that has had the experience of creating a large number of technology jobs during the last such technology-led transformation." pic.twitter.com/ur1Hm7cmhP

A Varanasi court will pronounce its order today on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a “scientific survey” of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).The court completed arguments on a petition on last Friday (July 14).

The petition was filed in May this year by five women who in another plea had earlier sought permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” inside the shrine complex.