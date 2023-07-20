India Flood News LIVE Updates: Six NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat cities in view of heavy rains

Ahmedabad LIVE News Updates

9 killed, 13 injured in accident on ISKCON flyover in Ahmedabad

On Thursday, a speeding luxury automobile drove into a crowd at an accident site on a flyover in Ahmedabad, killing nine people and injuring 13 more.

A police official said the accident happened after midnight at the ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway when the automobile, which was said to be travelling at above 100 kmph, drove into a throng gathered there following an accident involving two cars.

Local media said that youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead.