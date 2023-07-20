India Flood News LIVE Updates: Six NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat cities in view of heavy rains

India Flood News LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a daily prediction on Tuesday predicting severe to extremely heavy rainfall in several portions of Gujarat

FP Staff Last Updated:July 20, 2023 07:33:27 IST
India Flood News LIVE Updates: Six NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat cities in view of heavy rains

Waterlogging in Dhoraji city of Rajkot district due to incessant rainfall. ANI

July 20, 2023 - 07:46 (IST)

9 killed, 13 injured in accident on ISKCON flyover in Ahmedabad

On Thursday, a speeding luxury automobile drove into a crowd at an accident site on a flyover in Ahmedabad, killing nine people and injuring 13 more.

A police official said the accident happened after midnight at the ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway when the automobile, which was said to be travelling at above 100 kmph, drove into a throng gathered there following an accident involving two cars.

Local media said that youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead.

July 20, 2023 - 07:26 (IST)

Six NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat's Rajkot, Gir Somnath, other cities in view of heavy rainfall 

In response to heavy rains, six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Gujarat's Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot districts, authorities said on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a daily prediction on Tuesday predicting severe to extremely heavy rainfall in several portions of Gujarat. 

According to the IMD, substantial rains are forecast in some isolated places across the state in July.

Published on: July 20, 2023 07:33:27 IST

