Maharashtra Rains LIVE Updates: Local train services on Mumbai suburban section stopped due to water-logging on tracks

Kannada Lecturer Controversy LIVE Updates

Kannada lecturer under fire for derogatory social media post on Chandrayaan 3 mission

A Kannada instructor at a PU college in Malleswaram, Karnataka, has been summoned to explain his alleged attempt to 'ridicule' India's Chandrayaan 3 project.

Hulikunte Murthy, a lecturer known for his campaigning for the Dalit community, purportedly tweeted in Kannada doubting the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He used the word "Tirupati nama" in his tweet, implying that the forthcoming lunar expedition will suffer the same fate as its predecessor.

