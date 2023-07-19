Maharashtra Rains LIVE Updates: Local train services on Mumbai suburban section stopped due to water-logging on tracks

Kannada Lecturer Controversy LIVE Updates
Kannada lecturer under fire for derogatory social media post on Chandrayaan 3 mission
A Kannada instructor at a PU college in Malleswaram, Karnataka, has been summoned to explain his alleged attempt to 'ridicule' India's Chandrayaan 3 project.
Hulikunte Murthy, a lecturer known for his campaigning for the Dalit community, purportedly tweeted in Kannada doubting the success of Chandrayaan-3.
He used the word "Tirupati nama" in his tweet, implying that the forthcoming lunar expedition will suffer the same fate as its predecessor.