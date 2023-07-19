Maharashtra Rains LIVE Updates: Local train services on Mumbai suburban section stopped due to water-logging on tracks

Maharashtra Rains LIVE: Local train services between Badlapur and Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, which borders Mumbai, were halted on Wednesday owing to water-logging on railway lines caused by heavy rains, authorities said

FP Staff Last Updated:July 19, 2023 13:10:10 IST
July 19, 2023 - 12:58 (IST)

Kannada Lecturer Controversy LIVE Updates

Kannada lecturer under fire for derogatory social media post on Chandrayaan 3 mission

A Kannada instructor at a PU college in Malleswaram, Karnataka, has been summoned to explain his alleged attempt to 'ridicule' India's Chandrayaan 3 project.

Hulikunte Murthy, a lecturer known for his campaigning for the Dalit community, purportedly tweeted in Kannada doubting the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He used the word "Tirupati nama" in his tweet, implying that the forthcoming lunar expedition will suffer the same fate as its predecessor.

July 19, 2023 - 12:48 (IST)

Maharashtra Rains LIVE Updates

Local train services between Badlapur and Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, which borders Mumbai, were halted on Wednesday owing to water-logging on railway lines caused by heavy rains, authorities said.

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai and adjacent Thane saw severe rain.

According to reports, the rail tracks between Badlapur and Ambarnath stations were swamped at 10.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line line were restored by 10 a.m. after a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 a.m., according to Manaspure.

July 19, 2023 - 12:14 (IST)

Supreme Court LIVE Updates

Three-judge bench to hear pleas relating to criminalisation of marital rape: SC

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that once constitution benches finish considering the specified cases, a three-judge bench would hear a batch of petitions related to the criminalization of marital rape.

When senior lawyer Indira Jaising brought the petition for hearing, a bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra observed, "We have to resolve the matters concerning marital rape."

The top court on March 22 had fixed the petitions on marital rape for hearing on May 9.

July 19, 2023 - 12:03 (IST)

Maharashtra Rains LIVE Updates

Alerts issued for districts in Maharashtra after heavy rainfall

After heavy rain, districts in Maharashtra were issued alerts. Waterlogging forced the closure of schools and a railway route.

In light of the city's constant rains, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed District Collectors to take urgent preventive steps and deploy relief and disaster management teams.

Today, IMD issued a Red notice for Palghar and Raigad districts, as well as an Orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri.

July 19, 2023 - 11:54 (IST)

Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra on new track suspended as Katra witnesses record rainfall

The new pilgrim route to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped due to a landslip hazard after Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi region got the worst rainfall in 43 years.

Due to severe weather, chopper transportation to the temple has also been stopped. Pilgrims will still be able to access the shrine atop Trikuta Hills, authorities said on Wednesday.

Katra, the pilgrimage centre for the Vaishno Devi temple, received 315.4 mm of rain in 24 hours.

July 19, 2023 - 11:53 (IST)

BJP LIVE Updates

'Opposition using nation's name as tool to gain power': BJP writes to EC against renaming UPA as INDIA

The Bhartiya Janata Party has appealed to the Election Commission of India to protest the rebranding of the United Progressive Alliance to INDIA, which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Ashutosh Dubey, a BJP politician and counsel, claimed that the former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) renamed itself India in order to "use the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power."

Yesterday, representatives from 26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru for a critical meeting at which they formally renamed themselves as "INDIA."

July 19, 2023 - 11:35 (IST)

Varanasi LIVE Updates

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on five-day Varanasi tour, to attend conference of major temples of the world

Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS head, arrived in Varanasi on Tuesday and will attend a summit of prominent temples from across the world from July 22 to 24.

According to Sangh sources, he will attend the conference's inaugural event on July 22 at the Rudraksh Convention Centre.

The meeting will be attended by the heads of over 400 temples from 26 nations.

July 19, 2023 - 11:29 (IST)

Mumbai LIVE Updates

Mumbai Police launch probe into Kirit Somaiya video case

An officer with the Mumbai Police said on Wednesday that an investigation into an alleged video showing BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a compromising posture has begun.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, stated in the state legislative council on Tuesday that a comprehensive investigation will be undertaken into the situation.

Former MP Somaiya had questioned the veracity of the video and requested an investigation in a letter to Fadnavis, who is also the home minister.

According to a top police source, the Mumbai crime branch is looking into the incident.

He also stated that it will seek the assistance of cyber and technological specialists to verify the veracity of the footage.

Lokshahi, a Marathi news channel, shared the footage.

July 19, 2023 - 11:28 (IST)

Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates

Several houses collapse after heavy rains in J&K's Kathua, four killed

Four people were murdered and numerous more were thought trapped when a half-dozen houses fell in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area owing to heavy rains, according to a police officer.

A rescue effort is underway in the affected villages of Bani tehsil, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal.

He stated that a home fell in Surjan village, killing two people and trapping three more.

The official claimed that reports of home collapses were received from numerous other villages in Bani tehsil, resulting in the deaths of two persons.

July 19, 2023 - 11:17 (IST)

Manipur LIVE Updates

Five-member Trinamool Congress delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday

According to party leader Sushmita Dev, a five-member Trinamool Congress team will visit violence-torn Manipur on Wednesday.

She added that the group will arrive in Imphal and do everything possible to meet individuals impacted by violence, particularly women and children from all communities.

According to Dev, TMC president and West Bengal president Minister Mamta Banerjee was among the first to request permission from the government to visit the state.

"Manipur is being destroyed and the prime minister is silent," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It was attended by 39 NDA alliance parties. The gathering was organised to commemorate the 25th anniversary of NDA’s establishment.

In the meeting, Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved the resolution. The resolution was backed by AIADMK’s K. Palanisamy and Asom Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora.

The resolution stated that NDA is a leading representative of ‘One India. United India’. “This journey of good governance and development has seen the participation of all sections, regions and communities. NDA in its very form is a leading representative of ‘One India. United India’,” it said.

It also resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of PM Modi and elect him as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Published on: July 19, 2023 07:28:08 IST

