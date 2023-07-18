Bengaluru Opposition Meet LIVE Updates: Bengaluru opposition meet vs BJP-led NDA's show of strength in Delhi
Bengaluru Opposition Meet LIVE: The sources said that opposition parties are keen not to make the 2024 Lok Sabha polls a battle between 'a leader vs Modi' but to keep the focus on issues and make it a 'Modi vs people' battle
With a plea for unity, top leaders from 26 opposition parties convened on Monday to plan a coordinated strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
According to sources, the parties will also decide the name of their alliance during Tuesday’s negotiations, release a joint declaration, and establish a committee to oversee the grouping’s operations.
They will also establish two sub-committees, one to finalise the shared minimum agenda and establish contact points, and the other to develop a joint opposition schedule of events, rallies, and conventions.
According to the sources, the topic of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was discussed on Monday, and more discussions will take place on Tuesday. They said discussions on state-by-state seat-sharing and resolving conflicts among regional organisations are on the agenda, adding that the issue of Manipur was discussed and the importance of sending an all-party team to the violence-hit state was emphasised.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, who were seated next to each other, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who attended the dinner meeting where the agenda for the formal talks starting Tuesday morning was finalised.
