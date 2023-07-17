Bengaluru Opposition Meet LIVE Updates: Second joint meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru from today

Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates

ED raids TN minister, his MP son in money laundering case

Official sources claimed the Enforcement Directorate raided the homes of DMK politician and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani on Monday in a money laundering investigation.

The raids are being carried out at the father-son duo's homes in Chennai and Villupuram, they added.

The money laundering case is tied to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011), with charges of breach of quarry licencing terms costing the exchequer around Rs 28 crore.

The ED has recently launched a similar action against Senthil Balaji, a top DMK politician and the Transport Minister of Tamil Nadu.