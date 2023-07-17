Bengaluru Opposition Meet LIVE Updates: Second joint meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru from today

Bengaluru Opposition Meet LIVE: In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has gathered support from a total of 25 parties for the second Opposition Unity meeting, which begins on Monday in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Last Updated:July 17, 2023 08:48:49 IST
Bengaluru Opposition Meet LIVE Updates: Second joint meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru from today

Joint meeting of Opposition parties in Patna on 23 June. ANI File

July 17, 2023 - 09:43 (IST)

Energy Transition LIVE Updates

US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition: Yellen

The US is collaborating with India to create an investment platform that would cut the cost of finance and encourage private investment to accelerate India's energy transformation, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday.

July 17, 2023 - 09:41 (IST)

Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates

ED raids TN minister, his MP son in money laundering case

Official sources claimed the Enforcement Directorate raided the homes of DMK politician and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani on Monday in a money laundering investigation.

The raids are being carried out at the father-son duo's homes in Chennai and Villupuram, they added.

The money laundering case is tied to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011), with charges of breach of quarry licencing terms costing the exchequer around Rs 28 crore.

The ED has recently launched a similar action against Senthil Balaji, a top DMK politician and the Transport Minister of Tamil Nadu.

July 17, 2023 - 08:59 (IST)

Manipur Violence LIVE Updates

Anurag Thakur accuses Congress of fuelling violence in Manipur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has claimed that the Congress intended to incite unrest in Manipur by sending its leaders there, claiming that some parties were not satisfied with the country's tranquilly.

Interacting with media in Hamirpur on Sunday, he claimed that while the Congress party claims that Manipur is afflicted by violence, its representatives are visiting the northeastern state "without any purpose."

"No untoward incident has been reported from Manipur in the past 10 days. But the Congress wants to trigger violence by sending its leaders there, which is unacceptable," he said, adding that some leaders and parties are not comfortable with peace in the country and the Congress is one of them.

July 17, 2023 - 08:58 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Maharashtra progressing on various indices of education: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that the state is advancing on different educational indices, despite NCP president Sharad Pawar's reservations over the state's performance on a central grading indicator.

On Sunday, Fadnavis emphasised that Maharashtra is doing well in terms of education.

Sharad Pawar wrote to the Maharashtra administration, expressing his dissatisfaction with the state's performance on the grading index.

The Union Human Resources Ministry has issued the Performance Grading Index 2.0, which reveals Maharashtra has dropped from second to seventh place. It is regrettable that Maharashtra has failed to improve educational quality, according to Pawar.

July 17, 2023 - 08:44 (IST)

Indian Army LIVE Updates

Indian Army, J&K police launch search operation along LoC in Poonch sector after suspicious movement

After seeing some suspicious movement in the Poonch sector, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday. According to the authorities, the search effort began early Monday morning.

July 17, 2023 - 08:17 (IST)

Delhi Flood LIVE Updates

Delhi CM Kejriwal announces financial aid of Rs 10,000 each for flood-affected families

With the Yamuna's water level returning to dangerous levels after reaching a record high, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised a cash relief of Rs 10,000 per family for flood victims on Sunday, even as the blame game over the crisis persisted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in Delhi issued a flood control order, sparking a controversy, with LG office sources stating that the apex committee for flood control and preparedness, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had not met in the previous two years.

The municipal government, on the other hand, disputed the accusation, claiming that the meeting to discuss flood preparedness, convened by ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, took place on May 9. It further said that the flood control order was issued in compliance with the law.

The reprieve from flooded roads and slowed traffic was short-lived, as storms pummelling portions of the national capital on Sunday evening, reintroducing waterlogging difficulties.

July 17, 2023 - 08:04 (IST)

Delhi Flood LIVE Updates

Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened for traffic in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police claimed that as the flood situation in the national capital eased on Sunday, various roads, including Bhairon Marg, were reopened for traffic flow.

The Ring Road section between ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) has also been opened, according to a traffic warning.

In addition, the Ring Road section from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat has been made accessible to light vehicles. However, the Ring Road section between Shanti Van and Monkey Bridge, as well as the Yamuna Bazar-ISBT, remains closed.

"Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Hanuman Setu is closed. Carriageway from IP College to Chandgiram Akhara is also closed. Carriageway from Chandgiram Akhara to Shanti Van has been closed due to mud as its opening may affect the safety of commuters," the advisory said.

July 17, 2023 - 07:54 (IST)

Uttarakhand LIVE Updates

Landslides triggered by rains; Ganga breaches danger mark, alert issued in Haridwar

Rains battered various parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday, causing landslides and closing many highways, even as the Ganga reached the danger level in Devprayag and the alert level in Haridwar due to a large discharge of water from the Alaknanda dam.

According to authorities, the Ganga was flowing at 463.20 metres, causing water to flood Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar Ghat, and Fuladi Ghat. The Ganga's water level also rose dramatically when 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water were released from the dam of the GVK hydropower plant built on the Alaknanda River. 

July 17, 2023 - 07:52 (IST)

Opposition Party Joint Meeting LIVE Updates

Second joint meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru from today

In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has gathered support from a total of 25 parties for the second Opposition Unity meeting, which begins on Monday in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Leaders from at least 26 opposition parties will gather in Bengaluru on July 17-18 to exhibit a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration at the Centre.

July 17, 2023 - 07:27 (IST)

Delhi Flood LIVE Updates

“Yamuna’s water level is rapidly decreasing,” said Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday, “and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna’s water level will be below the danger level.”

Published on: July 17, 2023 07:27:50 IST

