Bengaluru Opposition Meet LIVE Updates: Second joint meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru from today

The Yamuna water level in Delhi is currently at 205.50 metres and is likely to fall below the ‘danger mark’ shortly.
The Yamuna River’s water level began to fall on Sunday and was reported at 205.50 metres at 11 p.m. at the Old Railway Bridge. Though the water level is currently over the danger barrier of 205.33 metres, authorities expect it to drop shortly.
Previously, the Yamuna River in Delhi had a water level of 205.56 metres at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
“Yamuna’s water level is rapidly decreasing,” said Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday, “and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna’s water level will be below the danger level.”