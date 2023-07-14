Auto refresh feeds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.PM Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.

#WATCH | Flood situation in Delhi: Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/SPoYGtIhBi

The resolution reaffirms that the United States recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between the People's Republic of China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It pushes back against Chinese claims that large portions of Arunachal Pradesh are PRC territory, which is a part of the PRC's increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies, a media statement said.The resolution will go to the Senate floor for a full vote.

In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time).

It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour.

PM Modi thanked French President Macron for the honour on behalf of the people of India. The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace where Macron hosted PM Modi for a private dinner.