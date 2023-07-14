Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates
US Senate committee passes resolution recognising Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India
The resolution reaffirms that the United States recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between the People's Republic of China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It pushes back against Chinese claims that large portions of Arunachal Pradesh are PRC territory, which is a part of the PRC's increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies, a media statement said.The resolution will go to the Senate floor for a full vote.